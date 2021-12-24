ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast

WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe cool off fast underneath clear skies this evening, reaching the 20s and low 30s by early Sunday... clouds build early Sunday morning. We’ll remain mild on Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, a few spots at 50, with the chance of a stray evening shower. The day will feel...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#First Alert#Christmas Morning#Breezes
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are jingling all the way up the thermometer into the 70s for Christmastime 2021! Have a merry Christmas everybody!. All is calm. All is mild. And all is turning rather muggy as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Near...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain arrives to end 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dry cold front will try to move in tonight into Monday, but until then, clouds will be absent. The front will knock about five degrees off our daytime highs, keeping us above average through the last week of December. Winds will be much calmer today than the blustery conditions we saw yesterday. A northwesterly breeze will blow in at 5 to 10 mph.
GREENVILLE, NC
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to rain showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - .A few showers possible this morning before partial clearing later today. Temperatures will continue to follow a downward trend most the week as additional storm systems bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow to end the year. TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy