Three optometrist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60542 during Q1

Hospitality service providers’ cancellation and refund policies significantly impact consumers’ interest in using their services again. In fact, 76% of consumers “agree” or “strongly agree” they are unlikely to return to a hotel, attraction or venue that denied their request for a refund, while 74% say they are much more likely to return to a host with lenient cancellation and refund policies, according to Merchant Refund Policies, a PYMNTS and Fortis collaboration based on a survey of 2,133 consumers in the U.S.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO