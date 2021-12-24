ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine cocktails: A guide to mixing and matching Pfizer, Moderna, J&J booster shots

By Lindsey Leake, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
  • Over 3.7 million Floridians had gotten booster or additional dose through Dec. 16
  • Immunocompromised people 16+ may get an additional and booster dose
  • CDC: Receiving any COVID-19 vaccine is safer than being unvaccinated

So, you’re thinking of getting your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

As recently as mid-October, only select populations that had completed their primary, two-dose Pfizer series were eligible for a booster. Now, not only is everyone 16 and older eligible, they’re also free to choose which type of booster they want — regardless of which pharmaceutical company manufactured their first dose(s).

That’s right: If you got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, you can get a Moderna or Pfizer booster two months later. Completed the primary, two-dose Moderna series? In six months, you can opt for the Pfizer or J&J booster. And if you started with Pfizer, you can get a Moderna or J&J booster after six months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention frequently has updated its vaccine guidelines since first recommending boosters for certain groups Sept. 24.

Most recently, the agency recommended people opt for one of the two mRNA vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, over J&J’s viral vector vaccine, citing “the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the U.S. vaccine supply.”

However, the Dec. 16 announcement assured that receiving any vaccine is preferable to being unvaccinated, and did not change the CDC’s booster guidelines.

“They both work very similarly, in that they teach your own immune system how to fight against COVID-19, but they do it in a little bit of a different manner,” Dr. Kruti Yagnik said, referring to the mRNA and viral vector vaccines.

As soon as you’re eligible for a booster, the best option for your health and that of those around you is to get the one that’s first available, said Yagnik, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.

Vaccine-induced protection wanes over time, which is why “the booster is especially very important when it comes to preventing COVID-19 infection and severe disease,” she said.

Do boosters protect against omicron?:Where and when can I get a booster in Florida?

Who can get a COVID booster shot and when?

Everyone 16 and older in the U.S. is eligible for a free booster shot, but there are restrictions based on age and how long it’s been since your primary dose(s).

You may not receive a booster shot until you have waited at least:

  • J&J: Two months after your first and only dose
  • Pfizer and Moderna: Six months after your second dose.

If you’re 16 or 17 years old, you’re permitted to receive only a Pfizer booster. If you’re 18 or older, you may select any of the three boosters.

Are COVID boosters different from primary doses?

The J&J booster, which doesn’t contain mRNA, is no different than the primary dose.

The Pfizer booster contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, as does each of the two primary doses.

The Moderna booster is a half-dose, but that’s “more than enough to boost immunity,” Yagnik said. It contains 50 micrograms of mRNA, while each of the two primary doses contains 100.

Can immunocompromised people get a COVID booster?

People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems — such as those undergoing cancer treatment — have a host of options for increasing protection against COVID-19.

If you fall into this category, the CDC recommends you first get what’s called an “additional dose” — a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after completing your primary series. Six months after that, you also may get any booster, which would be your fourth dose in all.

Children 12-17 with compromised immune systems may receive an additional Pfizer dose; 16- and 17-year-olds also may receive a Pfizer booster.

Immunocompromised people who got the J&J shot aren’t eligible for an additional dose, but still may receive any booster at least two months later.

Consult your health care provider about which option may be most effective for you.

Who’s getting COVID boosters in Florida?

Over 3.7 million Florida residents had received a booster or additional dose through Dec. 16, according to the Florida Department of Health — 25% of the over 14.6 million who had received at least one dose.

Yet that’s all we know. DOH doesn’t separate the data into booster and additional doses. We don’t know which counties these doses were administered in or when, which company manufactured them, or any demographic details about the boosted population.

Even so, a USA Today Network–Florida analysis deduced that less than half the people eligible for a booster dose have gotten one.

On Dec. 3, the over 8.2 million Floridians who had completed their primary vaccine series through June 3 became eligible for a booster. The immunocompromised among them had become eligible even earlier, on Aug. 13, and the J&J recipients could get boosters as early as Oct. 21. Through Dec. 16, however, just 45% had received a booster or additional dose.

Some people may not have felt a sense of urgency to get their booster in the first two weeks they were eligible. Perhaps others haven’t had the time or access, particularly during the winter holidays. And the CDC didn’t recommend boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds until Dec. 9.

One worry among public health professionals, though, is some people may be hesitant about receiving a booster or don’t plan to get one at all.

“It is really important to … find out what the hesitancy is,” said Dana Heinlein, nursing director for the DOH office in Martin County. “If they’re afraid of the potential side effects, most of the reactions that we have seen are common reactions to immunizations in general.”

Whatever the reason for low booster turnout in the Sunshine State, it comes as flu activity is rising, people are traveling and gathering for holidays, and the new omicron variant — though its transmissibility is still being studied — is spreading.

The CDC stressed that while a person who has completed their primary series still is considered “fully vaccinated,” they also should receive a booster.

Is it safe to mix and match COVID booster doses?

The CDC authorized mix-and-match boosters in part based on the results of a clinical study sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters each demonstrated an enhanced immune response, regardless of which vaccine the participants initially had received.

Researchers also found that “using the mix-and-match strategy elicited either a similar or a higher response as compared to using the same vaccine,” Yagnik said. “All of them are safe, all of them are efficacious, and it’s your choice on which one you want to go with.”

Can children under 16 get a COVID booster shot?

Children 5-15 may complete the primary, two-dose Pfizer series — a pediatric, 10-microgram dose for those 5-11 and an adult dose for those 12-15 — but are not yet eligible for a booster.

Immunocompromised adolescents 12-15 may receive an additional dose, but not a booster.

“I do anticipate that they’ll probably recommend boosters for [children] as well,” Yagnik said. “As each day passes, we get more and more information. We should know … in the next couple of months.”

Lindsey Leake is TCPalm's health, welfare and social justice reporter. She has a master's in journalism and digital storytelling from American University, a bachelor's from Princeton and is a science writing graduate student at Johns Hopkins. Follow her on Twitter @NewsyLindsey, Facebook @LindseyMLeake and Instagram @newsylindsey. Call her at 772-529-5378 or email her at lindsey.leake@tcpalm.com.

