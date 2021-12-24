Huizenga endorses Tudor Dixon in GOP primary for governor

West Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga made an endorsement in the 2022 Republican primary for Michigan’s governor race, offering his support to candidate Tudor Dixon.

The Detroit News was first to report that Huizenga, R-Zeeland, endorsed Dixon, a conservative radio host and businesswoman from Norton Shores, Dec. 21. Huizenga told the News that Dixon’s experience in the steel industry played a role in his endorsement. He also touted Dixon’s communication skills.

"We need someone like her who has a vision and an understanding but also can communicate that in a very solid way," Huizenga said.

Dixon is one of several Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in the August 2022 primary to likely challenge current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next November. In addition to Dixon, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Kevin Rinke, right wing activist and former Allendale planning commissioner Ryan Kelley, Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano and others are also running to challenge Whitmer.

“I’ve known Tudor for a number of years now, and I know that she is the right person who can win this race and lead our state forward,” Huizenga said in a video along with his wife Natalie, posted to Dixon’s Facebook.

Huizenga is one of seven Republicans representing Congress in Michigan. The other to make an endorsement for the GOP governor primary, Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, endorsed Craig, according to Craig’s website.