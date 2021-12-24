Good news of great joy for all people: Love is the message of Christmas | McKibben

A professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and pioneering researcher on “Grit, Perseverance and the Science of Success,” Dr. Angela Duckworth, is credited with the popular self-help saying, “Grit is living life like it is a marathon, not a sprint.” She is using her important research to help children thrive through her nonprofit organization, Character Lab.

Her wisdom about living life has been borrowed by many to talk about caring for those living with dementia, or about parenting, or about overcoming addiction.

It may be why I was so struck in reading an article about climate change to see that the work to preserve the earth was described not as sprint, or even a marathon, but a relay race. The wisdom is that each new generation has to develop the passion of concern for the earth as the baton is passed in order for our planet to survive.

It is unlikely that the early Christians who developed the liturgical calendar spoke in terms of race descriptors. But there is a way in which the Church year, beginning with Advent in late November or early December, encourages the Christian faithful to pick up the baton annually as they relive the story of the birth of Jesus that is celebrated on Christmas Day.

Good tidings

While I was never in community or professional theater, I did direct a production of the birth of Jesus in the backyard of my childhood home when I was about 12 years old.

The actors were my siblings and neighborhood friends. We fashioned a cradle out of cardboard, made costumes of bath robes and sheets, and used potted plants strategically placed to suggest a stable. Except for my neighbor’s six-foot ladder centrally placed at the very back of the stage, everything looked primitive enough.

Our parents sat in webbed lawn chairs we had taken from their garages without permission. It was a surprise, after all, so we thought they would not be too upset. And we were right.

I narrated the story from Luke’s gospel, the second chapter. Mary and Joseph made their slow entry, wrapping my neighbor’s baby doll in a kitchen towel before placing her in the make-shift manger. We did have one male doll, my brother’s talking Beanie Boy, but he had lost his head when my brother left him out in the rain, so we opted for the second choice.

The shepherds came in on cue, acting terrified of the invisible angel while I stealthily got into position on the ladder to deliver the only memorized lines of the play, straight from the King James Version of the Bible. “Fear not, for, behold I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

Open hearts to love

They are words that, despite the passing of 54 years, still come readily to my heart and mind. I am grateful that in the scripture that Christians hold sacred, a visit from the divine is always introduced with the admonition to not be afraid. I find it beyond encouraging that the angel’s message is of good, not bad, tidings of great joy, not sorrow. And I am most impressed that this is for all the people, not just the select few.

Good news of great joy for all people is what the world needs now. And as Christians celebrate the Incarnation, God’s coming in the flesh as a helpless infant to show God’s love, we are reminded that ours is an incarnational faith. Christians are called to be “little Christs,” the meaning of the Greek word for Christian. We are to love as Jesus loved, with inclusivity, mercy, and grace.

Psychologists tell us that love is not an emotion. Healthy emotions arise when needed, shift and change in response to the environment, and recede once the issue at hand is addressed. Love is less an emotion and more a decision, an action, a commitment. It is a discipline, a practice, and can be nurtured in us all. Christians say, “Love is of God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”

Christmas 2021 asks of all of us, those who embrace the Christian faith and those who do not, to open our hearts to love. Years ago, a Christian minister who knew his share of hatred, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reminded us: “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.” What the world needs now is love.

Whether you think of life as a sprint, marathon, relay race, or some combination, the deepest message of Christmas is one of love. I pray that we all will find a way to run with the spirit of love that there may be good news of great joy for all people, not only on Christmas, but throughout the year.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

