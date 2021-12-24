Christmas is Coming Early if You’re The One Who Snags This White Rock Village Flip
By Joanna England
CandysDirt
2 days ago
The Dallas real estate market did not get the memo this year about the holiday lull in listings because we’re seeing flip after flip hit the market and sail right off of it. Considering the heat that this market is packing, I’m almost certain that this exceptionally well-done flip in White...
[Editor’s Note: While the CandysDirt.com team takes a hot minute this holiday season to recharge the ol’ Energizers, we’re serving up our very favorite stories from 2021. Enjoy!]. Shelby: Someone did it! They saw past what’s there and saw what’s possible. Someone saw a 3,000-square-foot home for...
[Editor’s note: Merry Christmas! This week, we’re taking time off to focus on our loved ones, so we are sharing some of our favorite stories from this year. Keep an eye out for our top features from the archives as we rest and get ready for a brilliant 2022! Cheers, from Candy and the entire staff at CandysDirt.com!]
Listing agent Lori Ericsson of David Griffin and Company Realtors describes this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, as perfect for someone looking for a quick escape to the country or a place to put down roots just outside of Dallas.
I’ve always loved the phrase, “business in the front, party in the back.” The saying, which normally describes a haircut that is close around the face but allows its locks to fall freely in the back perfectly describes this Preston Hollow traditional home. The phrase, which was...
Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (RHA), the largest independent real estate brokerage in North Texas, has continued their charitable efforts this holiday season by partnering with the Dallas Police Department and donating over 500 toys to their holiday toy drive program known as Santa Cops. Santa Cops was founded...
When was the last time you heard about a “gorgeous” hazmat situation? Yet that’s exactly the word master builder and installation artist Randy Polumbo used to describe the dilapidated lighthouse in Orient Point, New York, he purchased off a government website. “It had peeling lead paint, cauliflowers...
The first thing I do before writing this column every year is go back and read the ones from prior years. I take inventory of the problems we solved and see if my premonitions of the ones ahead came true or not. Suffice it to say, I missed the mark from 2019 to 2020, failing to anticipate that months later we’d be fighting for the very existence of our industry while supplying our members with gallons of hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
When Erick and Chelsea moved into this Casa View Haven home in 2019, it had already been updated. And it was quite lovely. But one look at these cool kids and you know they know what’s up. They moved in, rolled up their sleeves, and got to work. They...
Seems like everyone these days is building big and boxy. More power to ‘em. But for some of us, there’s nothing like a tried and true ranch-style spread. And the spread-ier, the better. A great example is 10802 Strait Lane. Yes, THAT Strait Lane. The kind of street...
It’s really hard not to start this one with Y’AAAAAAAALL because Y’all. This isn’t a home, it’s your own private resort that’s also a tree farm!! Sprawling across 215 acres in Winnsboro, 100 miles east of Dallas, Harmony Springs Ranch has everything you’re looking for.
Want to come to my home for the holidays? Well, not exactly, but 1418 Elizabeth Blvd. is two short blocks down the street from me. I searched for a Christmas theme and, in the end, sticking close to home sounded like a good idea. And the four-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath house built 105 years ago nearly makes Currier & Ives vintage.
RE/MAX DFW Associates Realtor Victor Vo is so sold on Castle Hills that he lives here!. Vo has been selling houses here and has served on the Castle Hills Advisory Board since the neighborhood opened in 1998. That’s the sort of insider knowledge buyers appreciate, and his latest listing is an excellent example of why Victor Vo is the King of Castle Hills.
Neighborhood associations can make or break a neighborhood. Their goal is to unite an array of neighbors, improve the aesthetics, and plan fun activities that everyone can enjoy. There is no better time to do all three than at Christmas with luminarias. The Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association (HSMNA) has the...
You know we love a geodesic dome on CandysDirt.com, and here’s one to love even more. It’s in Terrell and we’ll get to that, but let’s talk about that design first. The thing about a geodome is all the measurements are so precise that creating that octagonal wonder ain’t easy.
If the ladies on Selling Sunset had the opportunity to list this Vaquero Mediterranean mansion, the nails would be out!. For those of you that have not indulged, Selling Sunset, the Netflix luxury real estate series, is like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Million Dollar Listing. It’s filled...
The Fort Worth area is experiencing development growth in Crowley, Forest Hill, and North Fort Worth. Here are major residential developments coming in suburban Dallas/Fort Worth:. Chisholm Trail Ranch, Crowley. A 490-homesite project that is part of the Chisholm Trail Ranch development is planned for 119 acres west of Chisholm...
The warm, beautiful, and fun summer days have slowly faded away, leaving you with chillier weather and a lot less pool usage. You shouldn’t overlook your pool just because you aren’t using it as much, as it still needs your attention. While you may not need to close...
Few professionals will give you a remodeling reality check, which is why we admire Stephan Sardone of Sardone Construction so much. He will graciously lead you out of the dark forest of indecision, assumption, and unreasonable expectations into the bright clearing of a reality you can embrace and enjoy for years to come!
I was drawn to this Westside townhouse because it has so much potential. What’s it got going for it? For starters, its location. This townhouse sports a wonderful Westside address on a street sandwiched between Camp Bowie and Crestline — a location that’s in the thick of everything. Then there is the convenience of a lock-and-leave townhouse living. I was also taken with the very livable layout distributed over three floors.
Service to the community is one of the key pillars of the Ebby Halliday Companies. Ebby Halliday herself led by example, as she lived by the mantra “Do Something for Someone Every Day.” Halliday, or Miss Ebby, as she was known to all, was always helping others, whether those who worked with or for her, or those in the communities where her company had expanded.
