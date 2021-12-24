ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Christmas is Coming Early if You’re The One Who Snags This White Rock Village Flip

By Joanna England
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas real estate market did not get the memo this year about the holiday lull in listings because we’re seeing flip after flip hit the market and sail right off of it. Considering the heat that this market is packing, I’m almost certain that this exceptionally well-done flip in White...

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

Best of 2021: No Splurges Just Steals in North Lake Highlands

[Editor’s Note: While the CandysDirt.com team takes a hot minute this holiday season to recharge the ol’ Energizers, we’re serving up our very favorite stories from 2021. Enjoy!]. Shelby: Someone did it! They saw past what’s there and saw what’s possible. Someone saw a 3,000-square-foot home for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Hunt, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
CandysDirt

This Artist Residence Will Guide You Safely Ashore

When was the last time you heard about a “gorgeous” hazmat situation? Yet that’s exactly the word master builder and installation artist Randy Polumbo used to describe the dilapidated lighthouse in Orient Point, New York, he purchased off a government website. “It had peeling lead paint, cauliflowers...
HOME & GARDEN
CandysDirt

Dallas Builders Association Looks Back at a Record-Breaking 2021

The first thing I do before writing this column every year is go back and read the ones from prior years. I take inventory of the problems we solved and see if my premonitions of the ones ahead came true or not. Suffice it to say, I missed the mark from 2019 to 2020, failing to anticipate that months later we’d be fighting for the very existence of our industry while supplying our members with gallons of hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Is Coming#Housing Market#East Dallas#Standard Real Estate
CandysDirt

It’s Modern And Rustic And It’s On 215 Acres

It’s really hard not to start this one with Y’AAAAAAAALL because Y’all. This isn’t a home, it’s your own private resort that’s also a tree farm!! Sprawling across 215 acres in Winnsboro, 100 miles east of Dallas, Harmony Springs Ranch has everything you’re looking for.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

There’s No Place Like Elizabeth Boulevard For The Holidays

Want to come to my home for the holidays? Well, not exactly, but 1418 Elizabeth Blvd. is two short blocks down the street from me. I searched for a Christmas theme and, in the end, sticking close to home sounded like a good idea. And the four-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath house built 105 years ago nearly makes Currier & Ives vintage.
REAL ESTATE
CandysDirt

This Listing Shows Exactly Why Victor Vo is The King of Castle Hills

RE/MAX DFW Associates Realtor Victor Vo is so sold on Castle Hills that he lives here!. Vo has been selling houses here and has served on the Castle Hills Advisory Board since the neighborhood opened in 1998. That’s the sort of insider knowledge buyers appreciate, and his latest listing is an excellent example of why Victor Vo is the King of Castle Hills.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CandysDirt

Luminarias Light The Way to a New Tradition in Hollywood Heights

Neighborhood associations can make or break a neighborhood. Their goal is to unite an array of neighbors, improve the aesthetics, and plan fun activities that everyone can enjoy. There is no better time to do all three than at Christmas with luminarias. The Hollywood/Santa Monica Neighborhood Association (HSMNA) has the...
POLITICS
CandysDirt

Head Dome For The Holidays in Terrell

You know we love a geodesic dome on CandysDirt.com, and here’s one to love even more. It’s in Terrell and we’ll get to that, but let’s talk about that design first. The thing about a geodome is all the measurements are so precise that creating that octagonal wonder ain’t easy.
TERRELL, TX
CandysDirt

This Vaquero Mediterranean is Fit For ‘Selling Sunset’

If the ladies on Selling Sunset had the opportunity to list this Vaquero Mediterranean mansion, the nails would be out!. For those of you that have not indulged, Selling Sunset, the Netflix luxury real estate series, is like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Million Dollar Listing. It’s filled...
REAL ESTATE
CandysDirt

The Best Tips For Winter Pool Maintenance

The warm, beautiful, and fun summer days have slowly faded away, leaving you with chillier weather and a lot less pool usage. You shouldn’t overlook your pool just because you aren’t using it as much, as it still needs your attention. While you may not need to close...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Remodeling Reality Check With Sardone Construction

Few professionals will give you a remodeling reality check, which is why we admire Stephan Sardone of Sardone Construction so much. He will graciously lead you out of the dark forest of indecision, assumption, and unreasonable expectations into the bright clearing of a reality you can embrace and enjoy for years to come!
CONSTRUCTION
CandysDirt

With a Few Minor Upgrades, This Classic Townhouse in a Prime Westside Location Could be a Stunner

I was drawn to this Westside townhouse because it has so much potential. What’s it got going for it? For starters, its location. This townhouse sports a wonderful Westside address on a street sandwiched between Camp Bowie and Crestline — a location that’s in the thick of everything. Then there is the convenience of a lock-and-leave townhouse living. I was also taken with the very livable layout distributed over three floors.
HOME & GARDEN
CandysDirt

Holiday Spirit Is Alive and Well at the Ebby Halliday Companies

Service to the community is one of the key pillars of the Ebby Halliday Companies. Ebby Halliday herself led by example, as she lived by the mantra “Do Something for Someone Every Day.” Halliday, or Miss Ebby, as she was known to all, was always helping others, whether those who worked with or for her, or those in the communities where her company had expanded.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy