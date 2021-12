DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We could not have asked for better weather on Christmas, as we saw a day full of warm temperatures and sunny skies! As we go through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours, we’ll see cloud cover move back into the region as a more moisture-rich airmass pushes in from the west. With this in mind, most locations will likely see patchy dense fog and possibly some light drizzle as we head into daybreak. Lows will remain mild, only falling to the upper 50s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO