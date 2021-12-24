Prep spotlight: All-region football teams and recent basketball highlights

Here's a look at the all-region football teams for GHSA squads in the Greater Savannah area, along with highlights from the last two weeks of high school basketball.

Region 3-4A

Player of the year: WR/RB Justin Thomas, Benedictine, senior

Offensive player of the year: QB Holden Geriner, Benedictine, senior.

Defensive player of the year: LB Holden Sapp, Benedictine, senior.

Athlete of the year: Eugene “Tre” Brown, Jenkins

First-team offense

QB — Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead, jr.

RB — Jamell Coast, New Hampstead, sr.

RB — Josh Pridgen, Jenkins, jr.

TE — Kaden Sonnabend, New Hampstead, sr.

WR — Kam Edge, Benedictine, sr.

WR — Langston Lewis, Islands, sr.

WR — Toriano Bias, New Hampstead, sr.

WR — Za’Quan Bryan, Benedictine, jr.

OL — Ashton Jackson, Jenkins, sr.

OL — Brian Johnson, Benedictine, sr.

OL — Drew Morin, Benedictine, sr.

OL — Julius Linton, New Hampstead, sr.

OL — Kam Bing, New Hampstead, sr.

OL — Larry Johnson, Jenkins, sr.

P — Cooper Bachman, Islands, sr.

PK — Asher Sigmon, Benedictine, jr.

First-team defense

DL —Christian Johnson-Hall, New Hampstead, sr.

DL — Cole Semien, Benedictine, jr.

DL — D’Angelo Sheppard, Jenkins, sr.

DL — Michael Smith, Benedictine, sr.

DL — Sha’ron McGert, Islands, jr.

DL — Tavion Gadson, Jenkins, jr.

LB — Bryce Baker, Benedictine, so.

LB — Cooper Bachman, Islands, sr.

LB — Mac Kromenhoek, Benedictine, sr.

LB — Rodney Wade, New Hampstead, sr.

DB — Ben Hollerbach, Benedictine, sr.

DB — Jashard Richey, Jenkins, sr.

DB — Keshon Leggett, Jenkins, jr.

DB — Russell Wright, Islands, sr.

DB — Tyler Cooper, New Hampstead, sr.

Second-team offense

QB — Jeremiah James, Jenkins, so.

RB — LaMont Mitchell, Benedictine, jr.

TE — Troy Smith, Jenkins, jr.

WR — Roland Ferguson, Islands, jr.

WR — Zion Griffin, New Hampstead, jr.

OL — Connor Thompson, Islands, sr.

OL — Henry Hale, Benedictine, sr.

OL — Joshua Gadson, Jenkins, jr.

OL — Shayne Strickland, Benedictine, sr.

OL — Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, so.

PK — Terrell Headman, New Hampstead, jr.

Second-team defense

DL — Aazahia Scott, New Hampstead

DL —Jackson Elms, Islands, sr.

DL —Trenton Smith, Jenkins, jr.

LB — Jelani Simmons, Jenkins, jr.

LB — Kenny Wilder, Islands, sr.

LB — Lorenzo Cowen, Jenkins, so.

LB — Mitchell Singletary, Islands, sr.

DB —Chadwick Seymore, New Hampstead, sr.

DB — Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine, so.

DB —Tavare Brewton, Islands, sr.

DB —Vincent White, Jenkins, sr.

Honorable mention:

DB Chadlin Seymore, New Hampstead; DB Timothy Burgest, Jenkins; DL Issac Smith, Jenkins; DL Jeremiah Thomas, Benedictine; DL Zias Brinson, New Hampstead; LB Braedin Swab, Islands; LB Wilkes Albert, Benedictine; OL Alex Kohles, New Hampstead; OL Jonathan Hunte, New Hampstead; OL Nyle Rehman, Benedictine; PK Hudson Grove, Benedictine; PK John Seidensticker, Jenkins; QB Amaree Bedgood, Islands; RB Hunter Newman, Jenkins; RB Jamari Sanders, Islands; WR Ivory Nelson, New Hampstead; WR Jhordan Holmes, Jenkins.

Region 3-A Private

Player of the year: QB Barry Kleinpeter, Savannah Country Day, sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day, so.

Defensive player of the year: LB/DB Peyton Cromwell, Savannah Christian, sr.

Special teams player of the year: PK Clark Jackson, Aquinas, so.

Coach of the year: Mark Stroud, Calvary Day

First-team offense

QB — Charlie Bussey, Aquinas, sr.

RB — Donovan Johnson, Calvary Day, fr.

RB — Michael Grandy, Savannah Country Day, jr.

WR — Alex Wynn, Savannah Country Day, sr.

WR — George Futch, Savannah Christian, sr.

WR — Edward “Doopah” Coleman, Calvary Day, fr.

WR — Deandre Singleton, Calvary Day, sr.

TE — Michael Smith, Calvary Day, so.

OL — Henry Giello, Savannah Country Day, sr.

OL — Duncan Johnson, Aquinas, jr.

OL — Jalin Scott, Calvary Day, jr.

OL — James Thompson, Calvary Day, sr.

OL — Cole Burnsed, Savannah Christian, jr.

OL — Jep Hudspeth, Savannah Christian, jr.

First-team defense

DL — Terry Simmons, Calvary Day, jr.

DL — Walter Mathis, Calvary Day, fr.

DL — Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, fr.

DL — Caleb Womble, Savannah Christian, sr.

DL — Troy Ford, Calvary Day, jr.

LB — Antonio Butts, Calvary Day, so.

LB — Clark Jackson, Aquinas, so.

LB — David Bucey, Savannah Christian, so.

LB — Kamerion Lanigan, Calvary Day, so.

DB — Barry Young, Calvary Day, sr.

DB — Trevor Strowbridge, Calvary Day, so.

DB — Juwan Johnson, Calvary Day, sr.

DB — Jayden Hester, Savannah Christian, jr.

P — Matthew Gunn, Savannah Christian, jr.

K — Ethan Anderson, Calvary Day, sr.

Second-team offense

QB — Paulus Zittrauer, Savannah Christian, jr.

RB — Carter Allen, Savannah Christian, sr.

RB — Tyler Penrose, Savannah Christian, so.

WR — Jamari Brooks, Calvary Day, sr.

WR — Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, so.

WR —Kevin Douglass, Aquinas, jr.

WR — Ely Brown, Savannah Christian, jr.

TE — Brooks Kleinpeter, Savannah Country Day, fr.

OL — John Offer, Calvary Day, so.

OL — Vinson Dresser, Aquinas, jr.

OL — Jordan Davis, Calvary Day, so.

OL — Karlo Jukic, Savannah Country Day, sr.

OL — Phil Ajayi, Savannah Country Day, jr.

Second-team defense

DL — Caleb Bussey, Aquinas, sr.

DL — DeAnrae Jackson, Savannah Country Day, so.

DL — Maddox Rahimi, Savannah Country Day, jr.

DL — Akeem Lane, Savannah Christian, jr.

DL — Ashton Dorsey, Savannah Christian, sr.

LB — Garrhet Manning, Calvary Day, sr.

LB — Austin Saylor, Savannah Christian, jr.

LB — Jonah O’Neill, Aquinas, sr.

LB — John Neely, Savannah Country Day, sr.

DB — Brian Joiner, Calvary Day, sr.

DB — Buddyrow Garrer, Aquinas, fr.

DB — Malachi Gordon, Aquinas, jr.

DB —Keith James, Savannah Country Day, so.

P — Zach Bueno, Savannah Country Day, sr.

PK — Ethan Byrd, Savannah Christian, so.

Region 3-3A

Player of the year: CB/RB Marques Johnson, Liberty County, sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Khristian Clark, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Ameer Phillips, Beach, sr.

Athletes of the year:Tyler Griffin, Southeast Bulloch, sr. and Abasi Scott, Windsor Forest, sr.

Coach of the year: Kirk Warner, Liberty County

First-team offense

QB — Keon Edwards, Johnson, sr.

RB — Mike Cabellero, Windsor Forest, sr.

RB — Amarion Scott, Johnson, jr.

WR — Shamarrie Hugie, Beach, jr.

WR — Malachi Walker, Groves, jr.

WR —Ted Hurst, Johnson, sr.

WR — Kerwin Tattnall, Windsor Forest, sr.

TE — Collin Jackson, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

OL — Jaden Boone, Johnson, jr.

OL — Malon Petty, Johnson, jr.

OL — Keontrae Williams, Liberty County, sr.

OL — J.R. Raub, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

OL — Kyle Knight, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

OL — Sam Whitley, Windsor Forest, jr.

First-team special teams

K — Andrew Slone, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

P — Cole Snyder, Southeast Bulloch, so.

LS — Dalton Stokes, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

LS — Jamori Taylor, Johnson, jr.

First-team defense

DL — Jaleeh Kearse, Johnson, sr.

DL — Damion Donaldson, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

DL —Rasheed Knowles, Windsor Forest, sr.

DL —Josiah Tate, Savannah, sr.

DL — Jah’zir Willams, Liberty County, jr.

LB —Jontavious Scott, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

LB — Trayvon Savage, Windsor Forest, sr.

LB — Jaleel Andrew, Liberty County, sr.

LB — Jermaine Saxon, Beach, sr.

LB — Jahmare Generlette, Savannah High, sr.

SS — James Summersett, Liberty County, jr.

SS — Anthony Cooper, Johnson, jr.

DB — Micheal Ellison Jr., Johnson, jr.

DB — Caz Creasy, Liberty County, sr.

DB —Enosh McMillan, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

DB — Jashawn Gibbs, Windsor Forest, sr.

Second-team offense

QB — Carlos Singleton, Liberty County, so.

RB — A.J. Johnson, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

RB — Tradon McBride, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

WR — Ron Golden, Liberty County, so.

WR — DaMari Kitchen, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

WR — Marcellus Larry, Savannah High, sr.

WR — Antwan Bynes, Beach, sr.

TE — Jermaine Holzendorf, Johnson, sr.

OL — Julian Miller, Groves, so.

OL — Jacari Walker, Johnson, sr.

OL — Maddox Logue, Liberty County, sr.

OL — Quenton McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

OL — Quintez McMillian, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

OL — Marvin Gaines, Windsor Forest, sr.

Second-team defense

DL — Ronald Polite, Beach, sr.

DL —James Gerald, Johnson, sr.

DL — Demarai Booker, Liberty County, jr.

DL — Donald Hardy, Savannah High, sr.

DL — Terry Mikell, Southeast Bulloch, jr.

LB — Basheire Blige, Groves, sr.

LB — Mikaree Stafford, Johnson, jr.

LB — Malachi Grant, Savannah High, fr.

LB — Zach Patterson, Windsor Forest, so.

LB — Mason Diaz, Liberty County, jr.

SS — Jayden Gordon, Beach, sr.

SS — Logan Herring, Southeast Bulloch, sr.

DB — Bryan Wells, Groves, jr.

DB — Jayden Jones, Johnson, jr.

DB — Corey Wells, Southeast Bulloch, so.

DB — Jaylen Jackson, Windsor Forest, jr.

Honorable mention:

Johnson — John Pendergraph, Nolan Bacon, Ronald Smith, Russell Kapers Jr.

Liberty County — Dewayne Allen, Gerald Brewster, Keith Burno, Kyan Parker, Paul Brown, Rozell Foster.

Southeast Bulloch — Cleve Hart, Dalton Scott, Kaden Taylor, Kyon Taylor, James Dorsey, Khaleel Polite, Marcellus Larry, Major Fate, JSean Greene, Preston Warren.

Windsor Forest — Chris Glover, Donte Dorman, Jordan Scott, Dmitri Mitchell, Raymond McLoud, Ahmad Grovenor, Kendal Carter, Tommy Pinkney, Jordan Williams, Keith Louper, Jeremiah Brown, Tim Bednarczyk.

Savannah High — Terrance Edwards

Region 2-6A

Player of the year: DL Ka’shawn Thomas, Brunswick, jr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Cameron Edwards, South Effingham, sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Eli Leiataua, Bradwell Institute, sr.

Coach of the year: Sean Pender, Brunswick

Offense

QB — Matthew Ford, Effingham County, Sr.

QB — Kamron Mikell, Statesboro, So.

RB —Jalin Mikell, Statesboro, Sr.

RB —Mike Prince, Bradwell Institute Sr.

RB —Ree Simmons, Brunswick, Sr.

RB —Chuckobee Hill, Brunswick, Sr.

TE —Kamarion Melvin, Bradwell Institute Sr.

TE — Ryan Steele, Richmond Hill, Sr.

WR —Tyson Rooks, Glynn Academy, Sr.

WR —Rayvon Grant, Richmond Hill, Jr.

WR —Timmy Brown, Effingham County, Jr.

WR —Terry Mitchell, Brunswick, So.

OL — Mathis Lanier, Statesboro, So.

OL —Jaquez Randolph, Glynn Academy, Sr.

OL — Elijah Thurman, Bradwell Institute So.

OL — Alex Workman, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OL — Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick, Sr.

OL — Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, Fr.

OL — Jamal Meriweather, Brunswick, Jr.

ATH — Miquell Allen, Effingham County, Sr.

ATH — Jayden Drayton, Brunswick, Jr.

ATH —Greg Peacock, Glynn Academy, Fr.

PK — Liam Rickman, South, Effingham County, Sr.

Defense

DL — D.J. Clinch, Glynn Academy, Sr.

DL — Keysean McCarr, Effingham County, Jr.

DL —Caldon Mattox, Glynn Academy, Sr.

DL — Joshua Johnson, Statesboro, Sr.

DL — River Creel, Brunswick, So.

DL — Mikah Kent, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

LB — Adam Mweemba, Brunswick, Sr.

LB — Colton Seay, Glynn Academy, Sr.

LB — Bodie Custer, Richmond Hill, Sr.

LB — Tucker Wilson, Effingham County, Sr.

LB — Staffon Stanley, Brunswick, Sr.

LB — Devin Smith, Brunswick, So.

DB — Ashley Thompson, Effingham County, Jr.

DB — Tommy Bliss, Richmond Hill, Sr.

DB — Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, Fr.

DB — Caleb Williams, Effingham County, Sr.

DB — Ivan Johnson, Brunswick, Jr.

DB — Keon Leggett, Brunswick, Jr.

P — Gilbert Brown, Richmond Hill, Sr.

Honorable mention:

Bradwell Institute — Khalil Latimer, Collin McCormick, Audrick Fuller, Patrick Underwood, Caden Guy.

Brunswick — Nick Gray, Devin Smith, Lionell Twity, Dreyton Laury, Jameer Lang, Trey Elvin, Quan Gibson, Eli Smith, Jonathan Wilson.

Effingham County — Khiry Wallace, Trey Gordy, Trevor Shanning, Cooper Nease, Christian Dillon, Tyler Wells, Messiah Bacon.

Glynn Academy — Zach Ellis, Tyler Devlin, Jack Hunt, John McLeod, David Prince, Dreyshawn Stevens, Kannum Warren, Tate Rhodes, Kody Arnold. Leon Charlton, Pat Leggett, Anthony Elvin, McClain Finneran.

Richmond Hill — Ian Dunavan, Landen Hurst, Ty Goldrick, Hayden McCullough, Rhamaan Moore, Andrew Matthews, Dontae Goodner.

South Effingham — Louis Hicks, William Christmas, Matthew Moore, Tanner Hughes, DaMyon McFarlin, Tyrik Guyton, Peyton Beasley, Joell Laldee.

Statesboro — Jamie Speight, Caleb Tisby, Kery Brinson, A.J. Eason, Dennim Fair-Mincey, Jahleel Anderson, Drew Yawn, Tim Taylor, Jordan Lovett

Boys basketball

Windsor Forest 87, Hialeah (Fla.) 50

Javonte Landy scored 18 points, Ahmad Grovener had 17 and D'Ante Bass scored 13 to lead the Knights to the win on Dec. 21.

Johnson 65, Peach County 48

Ted Hurst had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Antonio Baker had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Johnson to the win on Dec. 18. Malachi Robinson pulled 21 rebounds with seven points for the Atom Smashers (4-4).

Woodville-Tompkins 70, Richmond Hill 39

Lukas Platauna had 19 points, Alfonzo Ross scored 18 and Zion Power added 10 for the Wolverines in a win on Dec. 18.

Woodville-Tompkins 58, Johnson 54

Lukas Platauna played his first game, returning after a broken hand, and scored 18 for the Wolverines on Dec. 16.

Zion Powers scored 18 points and Alfonzo Ross had 13 for Woodville.

Ted Hurst had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Johnson, Antonio Baker had 14 points and seven rebounds and Malachi Robinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Groves 90, Bethesda 53

Gerald Colonel had 18 point and 14 rebounds, Tremaine Johnson had 12 points and six assists and Khari Manning added 12 points to lead the Rebels on Dec. 17.

Potter's House 49, Windsor Forest 46

D'Ante Bass led the Knights with 17 points in a loss on Dec. 18.

St. Andrew's 70, Savannah Christian 48

Junior Zyere Edwards led all scorers with 22 points and dished out seven assists on Dec. 18. Freshman Zayden Edwards scored 12 points and had six steals and Justus Knapp added 11 points for the Lions (7-2).

The win wrapped up the Gray Solana Memorial Tournament hosted by St. Andrew's in honor of its student who tragically passed away in 2015.

St. Andrew’s 66, Habersham 31

Zyere Edwards scored a game-high 29 points and his brother, Zayden Edwards, scored 10 points for St. Andrew’s on Dec. 17. Tyler Tift led The Habersham School with 14 points.

Savannah Country Day 75, Habersham 37

Timo Moeller scored 25 points and William Whitfield added 10 for SCD in a win on Dec. 11. Tyler Tift had 11 points for The Habersham School.

New Hampstead 63, St. Andrew's 62

Darian Sewell hit a free throw with 11 seconds left to seal the win for the Phoenix on Dec. 11. Sewell had 16 points and Toriano Bias scored 17 for the Phoenix.

Zyere Edwards led the Lions with 18 points, Zayden Edwards had 15 and Kaleb Lofton added 15.

Metter 57, Savannah Christian 44

Peyton Cromwell had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders in a loss on Dec. 11.

St. Andrew's 51, Savannah Country Day 50

Zyere Edwards connected on the game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and scored 22 points to lift the Lions to a win on Dec. 10. Zayden Edwards had 11 for the Lions.

Rob Spaulding led SCD with 18 points and Timo Moeller added 14.

Girls basketball

Savannah Country Day 48, Pinewood Prep 29

Senior Abby Nicholson reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career as she led the Hornets with 19 points on Dec. 21. Catherine Goodman added eight points for the Hornets, who improved to 10-2 on the season.

Calvary Day 82, Islands 36

Mahkayla Premo scored 31 points and Hannah Cail had 22 points to lead Calvary Day to the win on Dec. 20. Morgan Soukhamneut pulled 10 rebounds with five points and TaGerria Wilson added nine rebounds and eight points for Calvary.

Calvary Day 72, Johnson 40

Mahkayla Premo poured in 26 points, Hannah Cail scored 17 and Destini Gooddine added 13 for the Cavs in a non-region win on Dec. 17.

Islands 44, Savannah High 40

Veronica Sierzant had a triple-double with 16 points, 23 rebounds and 11 blocks to lead Islands to the win on Dec. 21. Hannah Summerall scored 12 points and Devin Long had eight assists for the Sharks.

Woodville-Tompkins 57, Richmond Hill 27

Brianna Pelote of Woodville-Tompkins had 20 points and 10 block in a win Dec. 18 over Richmond Hill. It was the same night her big brother, Bernard Pelote, scored 27 with 10 boards for Catawba College in a win over UVA Wise.

SCD 47, Charlotte Country Day School 38

Abby Nicholson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hornets to the win on Dec. 20.

St. Vincent's 44, Savannah Christian 27

Alexis Ghaleb had 15 points and Reagan Aliotta had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead SVA over SCPS on Dec. 15.

Savannah Country Day 50, St. Vincent's 25

Abby Nicholson had 19 points and Katharyn Johnson added 12 to lead SCD to a win over SVA on Dec. 17. Alexis Ghaleb led SVA with nine points.

Hilton Head Prep 46, Habersham 21

Courtney Campbell had 20 points to lead HHP to the win Dec. 16. Anna Thompson led the Patriots with 11 points.

Savannah Country Day 48, Hilton Head High 37

Abby Nicholson scored 20 points and Catherine Goodman added 13 points for SCD in a win on Dec. 11.

Savannah Christian 42, Metter 31

Faith Bullied scored 30 points to leads SCPS to the win on Dec. 11.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN