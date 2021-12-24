Off to the best basketball start in better than a decade

For a month I have been giving my opinion on the reclassification crisis happening at GHSA headquarters in Thomaston. That is settled. Now let’s make note of a few other things going on in the SCHS athletic world. Especially noteworthy is the best start in the sport of basketball in better than a decade.

As of a sweep of Estill SC on December 16, the Lady Gamecocks of Stephanie Davis are 8-1 while the Gamecocks of Arthur Davis are 5-4. The last time both teams had a winning record at Christmas break was the 2008-09 season. At that point 12 years ago the girls were 8-2 and the boys 8-4. Coincidentally, that was the last time both teams went to the state playoffs in the same year.

Basketball is exciting again. Basketball is a sport that has not had a lot of exciting seasons of late. Either one team or the other has been good but not both. Right now the Lady Gamecocks, good, bad, or otherwise, are ranked number four in the state. Region play finds SCHS as the lone unbeaten team. In a game added to the schedule played this past Tuesday as part of the Swainsboro Lady Tiger Community Girls Christmas Tournament, SCHS was to square off against unbeaten Bulloch Academy. The Lady Gators are ranked number one in GISA Class AAA.

Right now the boys are 3-1 in Region 3A, one of four one-loss teams in the region. Bryan leads the way at 4-1 and we beat them. Portal, ranked third in the state, lost to ECI Friday night. The Panthers were without the services of some of their players who were suspended after a horrible fight during their nonregion game with Treutlen County on December 14. The fight was like something you see on ESPN in some faraway state, not around here.

A result of the success in basketball has been a whole lot more bodies in the stands at home games and a whole lot more spirit. Wait 'til Jenkins County is here on January 8. It will be worth getting there.

On to something else, I mentioned that the private-school-induced hostage crisis is over. Here is the “almost certain” 2022 football schedule: August 12 Effingham County is here for a scrimmage, August 19 Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics (GSIC) is here for the season opener, August 26 is at Bacon County (Alma), September 2 Westside-Augusta is here, September 9 is open, September 16 Jenkins County is here, September 23 is at Warren County (Warrenton), September 30 South Effingham is here, October 7 is open, October 14 Bryan County is here, October 21 is at Savannah High, October 28 Claxton is here, and November 4 is at Metter. The last four are the lone region games.

Speaking of region football games next October and November, it is worth noting that with the four game region schedule of a five team region winning a single region game is generally good enough for a state playoff position.

I mentioned in a short story a couple of weeks ago that our own CJ Wright was named Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference by conference coaches. Last week he was named First Team All-Conference by Phil Steele Magazine. The second team honor was a big deal; especially it came from the coaches. This is also a big deal.

Back to basketball, unfortunately the boys of that 2008-09 season lost six in a row immediately after Christmas and finished 14-16 but as Region 3AA runners-up. The girls finished 19-8 and the 3AA fourth seed. Those state playoff games saw Greene County best the boys by a 55-53 mark and the girls go to Macon and lose to Northeast 51-44. That Greene County game is the only boys state playoff game ever played in Sylvania.

You may not realize it but the defending region champion Lady Gamecock soccer team of Terry Markovcic opens its season on January 25 at Treutlen County with a home game on January 28 against East Laurens.

Have a great Christmas!!