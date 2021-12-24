Jefferson Energy provides funds for 4H

Jefferson Energy Cooperative Foundation Inc. gave a check for $16,500 to the county UGA Agricultural Extension and 4-H programs to support ongoing work with area farmers and schools.

“UGA Extension Jefferson County/4-H is beyond grateful to the Jefferson Energy Cooperative Board of Directors for their decision to fund two projects in our community,” said Kelley Newberry, the Jefferson County Extension 4-H Educator. “The first project will purchase a cargo trailer to be utilized by the UGA Extension Jefferson County/4-H office for various hauling needs. The second project will implement raised bed gardens on the campuses at Louisville Academy, Wrens Elementary and Carver Elementary schools."

The trailer will be used by both the Extension Service and the 4-H program in a variety of projects, including its fundraisers and educational events.

Newberry said that she plans implement a raised bed gardening program for fifth graders at the three elementary schools growing pumpkins, carrots and other spring and fall vegetables. The grant funds will be used to construct the container gardens and for the supplies needed for agricultural learning opportunities.

“The students will be planting the seeds or seedlings, tending to it, weeding it, watering it. I see them being very hands-on maintaining the gardens,” Newberry said. “We will incorporate math into the curriculum, measuring how quickly things grow. I think it will build an appreciation and understanding about where food comes from, that not everything has to come from the grocery store. And I think there is something therapeutic about gardening and being outside.”

These funds were made available through JEC’s unclaimed capital credits. In their award letter, JEC explained that during the year, some members pay more for electric service than they should and those members later receive capital credits. When members have moved or cannot be located some of these capital credits are returned unclaimed.

“It is JEC’s privilege to share these funds to assist local 4-H offices,” wrote JEC Executive Assistant Martha Scott in the Extension Service’s award letter. “Jefferson Energy Cooperative strives to improve the lives of the people in the communities we serve. We are pleased to be able to partner with you in this small way to work toward achieving that goal.”