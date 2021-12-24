Five athletes at Effingham County high schools make their marks in 2021

The year is coming to a close, but high school athletes from Effingham County and South Effingham provided 2021 highlights that won’t fade any time soon.

Wrestling and boys basketball shared the spotlight in the winter. Track and field produced another state champion in the spring, and softball dominated the area in the fall.

Here’s a look at five student-athletes to remember in 2021.

Cameron Edwards

No one dominated the 2021 local sports landscape like South Effingham’s powerfully built track and football star.

In the spring, Cameron Edwards became the Mustangs’ second triple jump state champion in four years. Darius Scott, now at Cornell, won the 5A title in 2018.

Track and field:South Effingham High's Cameron Edwards leaps to 6A state triple jump title

Edwards’ jump of 45 feet, 8 inches topped the Class 6A field by nearly 10 inches. He also placed sixth at state in the long jump (21-7.25) and seventh in the high jump with a personal best 6-4.

But Edwards wasn’t done. Despite playing for a football team that won only two games, he earned the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year honor after rushing for 1,093 yards and 8 TDs in nine games. He finished his high school football career with a 232-yard, three-touchdown night in a 28-22 victory over Bradwell Institute.

He’s had an offer from Savannah State and drawn some interest from Kennesaw State.

Rylee Mills

The Effingham County junior has been among the best softball pitchers in the area throughout her high school career and added some offensive prowess in the fall.

Softball:Effingham County's Rylee Mills earns Region 2-6A MVP honors

The Game Day daily double – a .340 batting average as the team’s lead-off hitter and a 1.32 earned-run average on the mound – made an impression on region coaches who tabbed her as the Region 2-6A Most Valuable Player.

More importantly, Mills was a clutch performer for the Rebels. Her two-hitter throttled South Effingham 2-1 in eight innings to hand the Mustangs their lone regular-season region defeat. She went another eight gritty innings to win a region tournament semifinal game against Glynn Academy, then struck out 11 and walked none in rainy conditions to hold off Richmond Hill 2-0 in the finals.

Keion Wallace

The 6-3, 215-pounder has football offers from Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia State and Charlotte, but his 2021 fame came in basketball.

Wallace used footwork, good hands and aggressiveness — skills that make him a highly sought wide receiver/linebacker — to make Effingham County’s basketball team special. He averaged 15.8 and 8.0 rebounds a game while leading the Rebels to 18 wins and earning the Region 2-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Wallace’s major contributions came after his older brother Khiry suffered an elbow injury and missed six weeks. Keion took over, led the Rebels to five straight wins, including back to back victories in Brunswick against Glynn Academy and Brunswick.

ECHS hoops:Sophomore Roneisha Goss a key in Effingham County High girls basketball's youth movement

Bailey Kendziorski

South Effingham’s sophomore pitching phenom followed up her sensational freshman year with an equally dominant 2021 campaign.

Kendziorski earned her second straight Region 2-6A Pitcher of the Year honor by leading the Mustangs to a region-best 23 wins (11-1 in regular-season region play).

Kendziorski struck out 134 batters in 102.1 innings. She had an 0.91 earned-run Average (with two no-hitters) during the regular season while keeping SEHS among the top 10 teams in the state, according to Score Atlanta Softball rankings. The Mustangs entered the postseason as the No. 6 team in the state.

Kendziorski and SEHS allowed just six runs in 12 games in September.

Brayden Bell

The Mustangs’ 182-pounder battled through nagging injuries but still produced the county’s best showing at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.

After placing third at state at 170 in 2020, Bell moved up 12 pounds for traditionals, won a region championship and advanced to the state championship match before losing a heart-breaking 2-1 decision on a penalty point with 35 seconds to go.

He finished with a 17-2 record which included three wins at state.

Bell earned a scholarship for football and wrestling at Southeastern, an NAIA power located in Lakeland. He saw football playing time as a freshman in the fall.

At a recent South Effingham basketball game, Bell said he is getting ready for the second half of Southeastern’s wrestling season.