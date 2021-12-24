ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Judge turns down injunction for school mask mandate

By The Petoskey News-Review
GAYLORD — Otsego County Circuit Court Judge George Mertz has denied a request for a temporary injunction to halt the mask mandate at the Gaylord Community Schools.

Mertz's decision on Dec. 17 came in a lawsuit filed by a group of parents called Let Them Breathe that seeks to overturn an order from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan requiring masks in the Gaylord schools and other districts in Northern Michigan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mertz also required the parents who filed the lawsuit to identify themselves before the case goes forward.

Gaylord attorney David Delaney, representing Let Them Breathe, said he will meet with the parents following the holidays to review the court decisions.

The next hearing in the case may occur in February 2022.

