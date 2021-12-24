City adds to winter downtown attractions

CHARLEVOIX — In addition to several igloos installed in East Park designed to encourage winter outdoor socialization, more ideas to support winter vibrancy in Charlevoix will soon come to fruition.

The projects are part of a Community Foundation grant, which includes a sled library to be placed in East Park and the purchase and installation of a large light up snowflake to serve as a photo opportunity for people passing through.

The Downtown Development Authority, recreation department, and Visit Charlevoix have been working on these projects along with assistance from Junior Main Street students and their association through the Igloo Island project.

"The sled library would simply involve having a collection of sleds that are well contained and secured to a tree (with signage) that would be available for anyone passing through to utilize on the very gradual slopes of East Park. Eventually, weather permitting, we hope to be able to build more of a hill complete with safety measures to keep folks from running into the benches at the bottom, but that will all depend on snowfall. The idea would replicate past efforts that took place during Shadowfest with assistance from the recreation department in years past, but it would be a smaller version of it," reported Charlevoix DDA executive director Lindsey Dotson at the Dec. 20 city council meeting.

"The 6-foot tall (and wide) lit snowflake would be placed near the holiday tree in East Park, since there is a plaza for support along with easy access to power supply. It would serve not only as a focal point for the main intersection of our downtown, but also as a place where people will stop to take selfies and photos while enjoying their day here. The snowflake was chosen as it can represent the entirety of winter and therefore have a longer life span/use each year," said Dotson.

The igloos, which are the brain child of the Charlevoix Junior Main Street program, are located on the roof of the Harbormaster Building and partially utilize the outdoor furniture already located there.

At recent meetings, city council raised questions and concerns about the plan to place igloos in the downtown for winter dining and socializing.

"This is a proposal from Junior Main Street," said Dotson.

She later worked with the students to address gaps in the plan.

Council decided the igloos would be implemented for one "test" season and removed by April 1, according to city manager Mark Heydlauff.