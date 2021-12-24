ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel through Early Next Week .A series of...

alerts.weather.gov

KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of light freezing drizzle will result in icy roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Patchy light snow and freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of light glaze, mainly over higher terrain areas. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy early this morning due to the freezing rain that occurred last evening and any lingering freezing drizzle that occurs this morning as temperatures remain in the 20s.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times Monday morning adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:39:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Increased winds and mention of blowing snow. * WHAT...Snow, becoming heavy at times this evening into early Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches along Highway 395 including Susanville, with 12 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 including Portola. Winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. Dangerous blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. Delay travel.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Winter Storm Shuts Down I-80 in Sierra, More Snow on Way

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind. A winter storm remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake...
COLFAX, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Sibley; Watonwan HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches along I-15 from Black Ridge south to near New Harmony, with 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected along I- 15 south of Cedar City. Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west facing routes. Gusty south winds may also result in considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511mn.org in Minnesota and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Trempealeau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Snow initially overspreads the area in the early evening hours, mixing with freezing drizzle from west to east before midnight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches at higher elevations and within the warning area, with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet possible along higher ridges. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Advisory area. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, and in Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. The Warning area includes Lakeview, Valley Falls, Davis Creek, Chiloquin, and Chemult. The Advisory area includes Klamath Falls, Bly, Alturas, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, and Adel. Significant impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than one half of a mile at times. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning commute.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Meagher A band of heavy snow will affect portions of North-Central Montana this morning A band of heavy snow extends from Havre to Loma to White Sulphur Springs as of 7:30 this morning, and is slowly moving eastward. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour are occurring with this band of snow. Consider delaying travel as this band moves through, but if you must travel, give yourself extra time to arrive safely to your destination. You should also carry a winter safety kit, as temperatures across the area are near or below zero, with wind chill values lower than 20 below zero in spots.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra; Yosemite Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional accumulations up to 2 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada foothills above 1,500 feet. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri north of US Highway 60, much of southern Illinois, and portions of western and northwest Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog is extremely dense in parts of the advisory area, with visibility values of only a few hundred feet. Use extreme caution if you must travel this morning.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches at higher elevations and within the warning area, with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet possible along higher ridges. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the Advisory area. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, and in Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. The Warning area includes Lakeview, Valley Falls, Davis Creek, Chiloquin, and Chemult. The Advisory area includes Klamath Falls, Bly, Alturas, Paisley, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, and Adel. Significant impacts are expected for all area roads and highways. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than one half of a mile at times. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel and the morning commute.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...High elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM

