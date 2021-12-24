NSX-T 3.2.0 Advance Load Balancer (ALB) - Virtual Service - Application Profile issue

I've deployed a VM to a Project. The user I wish to change owner to is a member of the 'Project Members' group. When I select 'Change Owner' on the deployment, the 'change owner' dialog pops up, but contains NO options for a New Owner ("No matching values found"). No searches return any results (there are 15 accounts in this group for testing, but nada). The user and groups all appear synced correctly in vIDM, the user can log into vRA fine, they can see the deployment and play with it (all VMs in the project are shared)... Tried with multiple projects with different member groups to the same effect. Any ideas?

