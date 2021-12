Audience reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home's big moments are already going viral. On TikTok and Twitter, people are finding some joy in the biggest reveals from the film. Wonders of Magic on TikTok posted a spoiler-free reaction to one of these scenes and fans are literally jumping out of their chairs because of what's going on in front of them. The biggest surprises in No Way Home are worthy of that kind of response. Without spoiling anything, this movie is a true blue love letter to every version of Spider-Man that's come before. If you enjoy the Web-Slinger in any capacity, you're going to enjoy yourself. But, more broadly, if you enjoy Marvel and anything associated with the franchise, you're going to have a blast. Check out that wicked fan reaction down below:

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO