Woman shares clever use for leftover wrapping paper pieces

By Cortney Moore
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to throw out those scraps when you wrap presents. That’s what TikTok users have learned from a viral video that’s regained steam on the app. DIY crafter and art lover Lauren Campanella shared a gift wrap idea last year, which showed users that they can put their wrapping...

FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrapping Paper#Art#Tiktok
Domaine

10 Genius Wrapping Paper Storage Ideas Sure to Keep You Organized

Whether you're the type to go all out with gift wrapping or you've mainly accumulated wrapping paper rolls by way of the occasional gift-giving, we all somehow end up with random wrapping paper stashes and nowhere to put them. Rather than stuffing rolls under your bed and in the depths of your linen closet, we've rounded up 10 smart wrapping paper storage ideas sure to keep you organized.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
BHG

This Hallmark Farmhouse Wrapping Paper Has One Feature That Will Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Wrapping Christmas gifts with red and green paper is truly classic—but there's something to be said about going a little out of the box. And that's why we love wrapping presents with paper that has a sweet farmhouse aesthetic. If your home decor and large fir skew toward the charmingly rustic, why not make the gifts under the tree part of the design? We're all for it, and one attractive option is this Hallmark Reversible Christmas Wrapping Paper Set that'll definitely stand out at a great price.
SHOPPING
Brit + Co

11 TikTok Wrapping Paper Hacks That Make Wrapping Presents An Art Form

Wrapping presents can be unnecessarily difficult at times, with all the ribbon, tape, and wrapping paper that you have to deal with all at the same time. Even when you know how to do it, it can be hard to actually make it look good! So instead of just telling you ideas for keeping your gifts looking sharp, we thought we'd show you with these 11 hacks found on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
quickanddirtytips.com

5 Ingenious Ways to Store Wrapping Paper

You found a big sale on wrapping paper, but now you don’t know where to store it all. Ceiling wrapping-paper storage is easier than you think. First, you’ll need a space in your home, like a closet or hallway, where two parallel walls are close together. A few inches from ceiling, run several lengths of wire from these two walls, about 4–6 inches apart. The wires will form a simple lattice that you store the wrapping paper on. Just slide the tubes between the wires and ceiling and they’ll be safe, secure, and out of sight.
LIFESTYLE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How To Make Homemade Glitter Wrapping Paper that Isn’t Messy

Let’s make homemade glitter wrapping paper to wrap our gifts to place under the Christmas tree this holiday season. Glitter wrapping paper has its haters because a traditional glitter paper will shed glitter for weeks. This wrapping paper craft solves that glitter mess issue with mess-free glitter decorations for kids of all ages, even young kids like toddlers and preschoolers.
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

And the Award for Most Hated Holiday Gift Goes To…

If you waited this long to do your Christmas shopping, don't obsess over getting your loved ones the perfect present. Instead, aim to get them something that won't end up in the back of their closet until they regift it in 2022. There are no one-size-fits-all gifts that everyone on your list is guaranteed to love, but there are some universally hated items you should try to avoid, according to a 2020 survey.
LIFESTYLE
theherbalacademy.com

DIY Herbal Wrapping Paper Craft

Anyone else love those quiet December nights? The ones where the work is done, the kitchen is closed, and there’s a calm? The soft glow from the twinkling lights fills the room. A classic holiday movie plays in the background. On these nights I love to brew a cup of tea and wrap presents with festive wrapping paper. Gift-giving has always been a little specialty of mine, perhaps due in part to my keen memory of people, observing their likes and preferences. It is one of my favorite things to do, giving something thoughtful to someone special.
LIFESTYLE
News4Jax.com

Holiday hacks: Gift wrapping workarounds that use less paper & tape

The holidays are busy, and they can get expensive. We tried out some shortcuts to wrapping a gift using less paper and tape. Plus, no gift bag, no problem! Check out how to make a bag that fits your odd-shaped gift perfectly by using wrapping paper instead. Watch the videos...
LIFESTYLE
Emily Henderson

Personal Feelings About Wrapping Paper + How To Wrap Presents More Sustainably, Affordably, And Still Stylish

We didn’t wrap presents growing up – and looking back I’m glad for it. My parents would hate me saying this publicly but they would often tape the Fred Meyers shopping bag shut and write a name on it with a sharpie. With six kids to shop/wrap for, I can’t imagine how laborious and expensive it might have been. They were wise. Sure that Christmas morning reveal wasn’t “Pinterest worthy” (are we still saying that?), but it made more sense for their lives, sanity, and wallet. I don’t want to totally decimate the wrapping paper industry right now or make ANYONE feel bad for their wrapping paper love, fetish, or addiction. But it’s increasingly not making sense to me either – both for sustainability reasons and cost. It’s very single use, often dramatically ripped open and thrown away, rarely recyclable, and for what? Minutes of viewing pleasure under the tree by children before their little monster hands can destroy it? And don’t get me started on the cost of non-bulk ribbon – sometimes there is only enough ribbon on a roll for one present – ONE and it’s like $7. NO. No. No. So here is what I’m doing this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Sharon Kennedy: Christmas wrapping paper: A corporate windfall

Christmas wrapping paper is a booming business for the companies that make the enticing colorful rolls. It’s not like the old days when there wasn’t much variety. Santa Claus, his elves or a winter scene with reindeer and evergreens was about the limit. Now there’s an endless supply of paper with every holiday theme imaginable. For a classier, more elegant look, some folks ditch Santa and Rudolph for the sleek sheen of paper bearing a strong resemblance to tin foil.
ECONOMY
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy & Fun Superhero Cuffs Craft Made from Toilet Paper Rolls

Let’s make a superhero craft for kids today! These superhero cuffs made from recycled toilet paper rolls are the perfect easy craft that can be customized to reflect your favorite superhero details for kids of all ages. SuperHero Crafts for Kids. I’m always looking for new and creative toilet...
KIDS
Fox News

Fox News

