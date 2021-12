There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Vermilion County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Jeremy A. Flowers for felony possession or use of a firearm (with a firearm prior). Jeremy A. Flowers spent more than three years incarcerated.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO