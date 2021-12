INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state is once again seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The majority of beds are taken up by the unvaccinated. The surge comes at an already rough time. People not immunized are magnets for the lethal and highly contagious delta infection. Omicron is surging; the mutation now makes up 73% of all new U.S. infections, a number health authorities say is expected to increase.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO