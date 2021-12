SBS’s upcoming drama “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” (literal translation) has released a new teaser poster of Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu!. “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” is based on a book of the same name that was co-penned by Kwon Il Yong and Go Na Moo. It will tell the story of South Korea’s first criminal profiler as he struggles to look inside and read the hearts of serial killers during a time when the word “profiling” did not exist.

