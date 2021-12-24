ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDWF gives update on chronic wasting disease testing in Louisiana deer

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tJxs_0dVE36Ou00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says all testing results for chronic wasting disease (CWD) have returned negative.

Testing completed at the LSU Diagnostic Laboratory received results from 104 test samples in Union Parish and 54 in Morehouse Parish, according to LDWF.

LDWF said the influx in testing was a response to the recent discovery of CWD in Union County, Ark.

Wildlife officials define CWD as an infectious, untreatable and fatal neurodegenerative disease found in deer species such as white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer, moose and caribou.

For more about CWD testing in Louisiana, click here .

Community Policy