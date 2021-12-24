ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Construction, building and transport workers least likely to have booster jab

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFX5o_0dVE2kOO00

Construction, building and transport workers are among those least likely to have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.

An estimated 39.8% of employees in skilled construction and building trades in England have had an extra dose, along with 42.6% of plant and machine operatives and 43.9% of transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, published on Friday, suggest that people in what are classed as “elementary trades and related occupations” – such as packers, bottlers, industrial cleaning or farm and forestry workers – have the lowest take-up at 37.0%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cHqo_0dVE2kOO00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with a member of the public during a visit to a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

This is followed by skilled construction and building trades at 39.8%, the ONS said.

These occupations also had the highest proportion of people that had not received a first jab, at 14.5% and 12.0% respectively, the ONS added.

Occupations with the highest take-up were health professionals at 75.3%, health and social care associate professionals at 58.7%, and those working in secretarial and related jobs at 58.4%.

The figures are based on vaccinations delivered up to December 12 for adults in England aged 40 to 64, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new target of offering boosters to all adults who want one by the end of the month.

This means that the figures may reflect the order in which people became eligible for a booster or third dose of vaccine, with jabs initially prioritised for older and vulnerable people before being extended to younger age groups.

Around a third of sports players in England (34.1%) are estimated to have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of December 12, according to the ONS figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2767_0dVE2kOO00
Vehicle technicians and mechanics are among those with a low take-up of booster vaccines (PA Archive)

Other specific occupations with low take-up so far of extra doses include plasterers (33.3%), waiters and waitresses (33.4%), chefs (35.0%), bar staff (36.6%), fork-lift truck drivers (37.6%) and vehicle technicians and mechanics (38.2%).

A separate release by the ONS suggests that the lowest third dose and booster take up in England was among people aged 50 and over in the Pakistani (42.2%), Black Caribbean (44.4%) and Black African (45.4%) groups.

More than a quarter (25.2%) of people of Black Caribbean ethnicity are estimated to not have received a first Covid vaccine dose up to December 12 – the highest proportion of all ethnic groups.

Muslims were the least likely religious group to have received a booster or third dose (46.3%).

Take-up was lower among people living in more deprived areas, those who have never worked or are long-term unemployed, those without qualifications and those who do not own their own home, compared to more-advantaged groups.

It was higher among non-disabled people, compared to those who said their day-to-day activities are limited “a little” or “a lot”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

Over 110,000 have now had virus booster jab

On Sunday December 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that every eligible adult in England was being offered a top-up injection by the end of December – a month earlier than previously planned because of the rise in Omicron variant cases. Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Jab#Booster#Health And Social Care#Packers
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People with learning disabilities struggling to get booster jabs amid rush to roll out third vaccine doses

People with learning disabilities are struggling to get their booster jabs despite being eight times more likely to die from Covid, according to analysis seen by The Independent.The charity Mencap warned the priority list designed to protect the clinical vulnerable has “effectively stopped working” during the booster rollout after it received reports from families that people with learning disabilities were being shut out of the rush to get a third vaccine dose.NHS data analysed by Open Safely, a team of data scientists at Oxford University, revealed more than a third of people registered with a learning disabilities are overdue their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Call for more booster jab volunteers in Staffordshire

More volunteers are needed in Staffordshire in order to meet the new booster target over the spread of Omicron, the head of the county's vaccine programme said. Dr Paddy Hannigan said the organisation would be looking to recruit more people for the next three weeks. The government's target is for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
EDUCATION
The Independent

NHS pressures having ‘devastating’ impact on dying patients

Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy