With momentum building before the holidays and the S&P 500 recording its 68th record close of 2021, traders are keeping their eyes on the chimney to see if the so-called Santa Claus rally will take shape this year. The seasonally bullish trend typically sees equities rise over the last five trading sessions of December and the first two trading days of January. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has been positive in that stretch 78.5% of the time, according to data from Bank of America. Futures at 5:30 a.m. ET: Dow +0.1%; S&P 500 +0.2%; Nasdaq +0.3%.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO