A plot from the first season of The Walking Dead finds new life on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. A post-credits epilogue ending the spinoff's series finale revisits CDC virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), not seen since his death in the first season finale of The Walking Dead in 2010. When Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) leads his group of zombie apocalypse survivors to Jenner's door at Atlanta's Center for Disease Control in "TS-19," Jenner whispers a secret: "It's in your blood," he reveals of the zombie virus that reanimates its hosts upon death. "We're all carriers." Put simply: you die, you turn.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO