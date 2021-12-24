Toronto Maple Leafs: ‘Twas the Night Before for the Ex Leafs

The New Jersey Devils fans don’t have much to root for this season, but the surprising rise of Dawson Mercer has been something we all love. He was one of the early candidates for the Calder Trophy, the NHL’s version of the Rookie of the Year, but he’s been lapped by some of the great rookies in the league this season. Lucas Raymond has been absolutely amazing. The fourth-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has 28 points in 31 games so far this season, which is three ahead of Trevor Zegras who is rocketing up the voter’s boards for the Calder himself. He’s helped the Anaheim Ducks play extremely well in the Pacific Division. Then, there’s Moritz Seider, who is still third in points amongst rookies despite playing defense.
Comments / 0