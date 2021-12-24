ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs: ‘Twas the Night Before for the Ex Leafs

By About
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are upon us and the Toronto Maple Leafs (and most of the rest of sports) are on hold as Covid infections run more rampant than cheap-shots during a Brad Meier/Reid Anderson reffed game. There is very little in store for rabid Toronto Maple Leafs fans who are...

editorinleaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca Caputi
Person
Kris Versteeg
Person
Klee
FanSided

What the Toronto Maple Leafs Front Office Wants For Christmas

The Toronto Maple Leafs would love a few gifts for Christmas this year. Although the NHL season has been put on pause, it doesn’t mean the Toronto Maple Leafs season is over. With Covid numbers rising, it was actually a perfect time for the team to take a break, as more than half of their team has been affected by the virus.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres cancel practice as Don Granato, two players enter Covid-19 protocol

The Buffalo Sabres' return to practice on Sunday was canceled and the team announced later in the day that head coach Don Granato and players Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski have been entered into the NHL's Covid-19 protocol. The team said all three are asymptomatic. That makes six Sabres in...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Breakdown Of All Unsigned Prospects

Like most teams that wish to have a long lasting franchise, the Toronto Maple Leafs accumulate prospects. Some of these prospects are drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, while others are acquired through trades. Due to the limited number of pro contracts allowed by the NHL (50), some of these prospects go unsigned.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night Before#Christmas Stocking#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Covid#Ex Leafs
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs place William Nylander in COVID protocol

The Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted out this afternoon that the team placed right wing William Nylander into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Nylander becomes the seventh forward and 13th Maple Leaf on the protocol list. Morgan Rielly entered protocol just yesterday. John Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot, Ilya Mikheyev, David Kampf, Wayne...
NHL
FanSided

3 Toronto Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch at World Juniors

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be on pause, but there are three prospects to watch for at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships this week. When you’re a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, looking into the future is typically the only place you find happiness, as hope is our favorite word. Each year the World Junior Hockey Championship (WJHC) provides that hope as there are typically a few prospects in the Leafs system who perform at an admirable level.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: How Does Dawson Mercer Get Back Into Calder Trophy Race?

The New Jersey Devils fans don’t have much to root for this season, but the surprising rise of Dawson Mercer has been something we all love. He was one of the early candidates for the Calder Trophy, the NHL’s version of the Rookie of the Year, but he’s been lapped by some of the great rookies in the league this season. Lucas Raymond has been absolutely amazing. The fourth-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has 28 points in 31 games so far this season, which is three ahead of Trevor Zegras who is rocketing up the voter’s boards for the Calder himself. He’s helped the Anaheim Ducks play extremely well in the Pacific Division. Then, there’s Moritz Seider, who is still third in points amongst rookies despite playing defense.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets Monday game against Toronto Maple Leafs postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NHL announced Friday it will extend its league wide pause due to COVID-19 and postpone all games scheduled to be played on Dec. 27 and resume regular-season play on Dec. 28. This includes the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled home match against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This marks the fourth consecutive […]
NHL
FanSided

Claude Giroux will retire as a Philadelphia Flyer

Since 2008, Claude Giroux has lived in Philadelphia. He started off his time with the Philadelphia Phantoms and earned his way onto the Flyers roster. Giroux has always been an exciting player to watch. Being captain of the Philadelphia Flyers is a prestigious and wonderful honor to have in the...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

208K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy