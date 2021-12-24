ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

Cover picture for the articleTitans wide receiver A.J. Brown had missed three straight games prior to Thursday night. He was glad to be back, and the Titans needed him. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes...

