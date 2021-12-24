A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

In his first game since Nov. 21, A.J. Brown delivered for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After coming off Injured Reserve, Brown was just happy to be back on the field. In the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers, Brown did not look like he was playing his first game in over a month. All he did was haul in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for 69.4% of Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards in the game, and San Francisco’s defense simply had no answer for Brown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO