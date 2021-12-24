A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver A.J. Brown ahead of Thursday’s primetime showdown against the surging San Francisco 49ers. Brown was Designated to Return from Injured Reserve earlier this week, prompting a 21-day window that allowed him to practice with the team without counting towards the 53-man roster. All signs pointed to Brown getting activated prior to Thursday’s game, and the Titans have now made that official. Brown has appeared in 10 games for the Titans this season, registering 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns. His return is a major boost for the league’s most underwhelming group of pass catchers.
