What do Nickelodeon, Seattle Mariners and Four Roses have in common? A Kentucky high school

If you look closely, you can see the Class of 1960s influence on the national political stage in the early 2000s.

You can hear it in a voiceover on Nickelodeon’s " SpongeBob Squarepants " and feel it in the heartbeat of now-grown children in third world countries, who underwent lifesaving, pediatric heart surgeries.

You can even taste it in Kentucky’s vibrant bourbon industry.

The building we know today as Waggener High School opened initially as a middle school in 1954 to serve the St. Matthews and Lyndon neighborhoods, which had seen dramatic growth following the post-World War II baby boom. The construction of the nearby GE Appliance Park , too, had brought a surge of new families to the area, and Eastern High School, which had served the entire eastern part of Jefferson County up until that point, just couldn't handle the load.

The senior grades were added in the late 1950's, and the new high school's first graduating class was uniquely positioned for leadership. This group of students never had varsity players above them to push them at football practice or an upperclassman teach them how to layout the school’s first yearbooks. If they wanted a club, they had to form it. They wrote the school’s song, selected its mascot, and picked its colors.

They not only watched their school grow into its own, as self-proclaimed “seniors for four years,” they helped it do so.

More by Maggie: A Louisville woman ripped off her old wallpaper and discovered a delightful treasure

Now 61 years later, this class of leaders is eager to celebrate a milestone. The pandemic has postponed its 60th reunion twice. The third attempt is slated for October 2022.

As I chatted with different members of the class, a few things were apparent. Their admiration for each other is as impressive as their list of accomplishments, even as their numbers dwindle as their ages increase.

After six decades of approaching the world with the same assertiveness that radiated in those halls, the next checkmark seems both simple and wildly unattainable for the modern world — getting as many of them back together for a very overdue reunion.

'People who have just rose to the top'

Most of the graduates were 18 when they left Waggener, and now they’re on the cusp of turning 80.

As a group, they’ve seen the world evolve in unimaginable ways. The Class of 1960 had grandparents who told stories about growing up without refrigerators and running water. They enjoyed black-and-white television shows like "I Love Lucy" in their younger years, but many of them stayed in the workforce long enough to witness and adapt to the technology boom of the late 90s and early 2000s.

You can see the dichotomy of their experience in something as simple as the class contact list. Steve Graef, who’s in charge of the reunion committee, says he can reach 130 or so of his classmates through an email chain, but there's another 50, who prefer to be contacted through the U.S. Postal System.

The 1960s was arguably one of the most turbulent decades in history and this group was coming of age amid the Civil Rights Movement, the Feminist Movement and the onset of the Vietnam War. This was an era ripe for tension, growth and change.

Scanning through their resumes and obituaries, the classmates’ accomplishments are undeniable.

Venita Brown was President of the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Kentucky, and in 1986 she was named Woman of the Year in the National Conference of Women in Construction .

If you watched C-SPAN in the early 2000s, you might have seen Claude "Sandy" Thomas campaigning in Georgia for a spot on the U.S. Senate.

For 28 years, anytime the Seattle Mariners played a baseball game, Chuck Armstrong was off in the background serving as the team’s president and chief operating officer.

Al Young earned a spot in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame for his five decades of influence at Four Roses , and Jim Fuller was awarded the Silver Star for outstanding performance and a U.S. Army intelligence officer during the Vietnam War.

Fellow classmate Charlie Brown had a decorated career with the U.S. Navy and was responsible for leading several technological advances that appeared in virtually every naval nuclear-powered ship and submarine.

Bert Pence was a popular voice-over personality for more than 30 years, and in addition to that Spongebob credential, he was also featured on " Meet the Press ," " Dateline ," and " House of Cards ," among other nationally recognized films and commercials.

The list goes on and on.

You may also like: Louisville woman, 90, retires from Census Bureau. What she learned during COVID

Rocky Sullivan Thomas, who was the nurse I mentioned above that traveled internationally for pediatric heart surgeries, spotted Pence’s obituary in the New York Times this September.

When I reached out to her for an interview, she was stunned I wanted to talk to her. Given the accomplishments of her classmates, she thought her own accolades didn’t amount to much.

I disagreed, but that’s the kind of humility and admiration this class has for itself and its peers.

“We’ve got some people who have just rose to the top," Thomas told me. "They were the cream of society. They’ve done some awesome things, and it’s just inspiring to see what they’ve done.”

As we spoke, she insisted that if Pence had been alive, he’d be a perfect fit for this column.

He was a larger-than-life personality, and he was a fixture at the class's 50th high school reunion 12 years ago. Thomas remembers him being right in the thick of things and helping the class officers host the whole event.

It was unbelievable to think that now he was gone.

You may like: This man was months away from dying and needed a miracle. And his miracle was named James.

“We are in the age of diminishment, whether it’s our physical state, our friends, our lives, everything we’ve known," Thomas told me.

“In a way, this time can be overwhelmingly sad, if you let it happen," she continued. "Things like reunions just kind of rejuvenate you. I think that many of us will just be glad to see one another.”

Ahead of their time in athletics, life

The formula for the Class of 1960’s success really isn’t anything that can be recreated.

Opening a new school each year to create “seniors for all four years” just isn’t practical.

But the lessons that came from that environment are very simple, according to Brown, the graduate I mentioned above with a well-decorated naval career.

When you were the top dog for four years, you had to make decisions with the information that you had, he explained. You had to see how those decisions worked, and if need be, you had to reevaluate them and move on. You needed to change something if it wasn’t working right.

“It just dynamically influenced my entire career once I graduated,” Brown told me.

The school's coaches, Brown and his fellow athletes built Waggener's athletic programs from the ground up, and by the time the Class of 1960 hit its actual senior year, the school had baseball, basketball and football teams. With only 329 students in the class, the pool of boys to play sports was small and the self-proclaimed jocks typically jumped from one sports season into the next.

When his true senior year rolled around, Brown headed to the basketball court expecting to play on the team just as he had the year before. But he and another classmate noticed there were two exceptionally talented sophomores. They also deserved a spot, but there wasn't enough room on the team for them.

So Brown and a friend decided to step down.

No one asked them to do that, Brown recalled, but they realized in order for the program to grow, those tough decisions had to be made. They could be leaders without actually being on the court by doing what was best for the team.

Not having longstanding traditions inside the school's walls forced that kind of initiative.

It also presented unique opportunities.

Thomas, for example, was a talented tennis player, but in the late 1950s, girls’ sports were almost unheard of in public schools. It would be another decade before Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program, came in and really changed how young women were viewed in athletics.

But the coaches at Waggener were ahead of their time in a way. With plenty of room to fill out a team, Thomas was able to play on the boy’s team where she went on to state competitions and even won a few matches. She was admittedly shy when she started at Waggener, but because there wasn't a tennis program to break into, she acclimated into it with ease. Her success on the team helped land her a spot on the Rollins College tennis team in Winter Park, Florida, in 1960.

You may like: How Woodford Reserve resurrected a 200-year-old whiskey recipe to fashion a new bourbon

The four years she spent at Waggener transformed her, so much so, that she felt empowered during her first exchange with the upperclassman on her campus.

She remembers it vividly. The older students presented her with a little blue beanie and instructed her to wear it for a whole month as an initiation to the school.

“I said ‘you can’t be serious,’” she remembered. “I never wore that beanie, I don’t even know what happened to it.”

Being “seniors for four years” didn’t make her class cocky, she explained, but they saw the world around them differently than their peers did.

They didn’t have anyone above them to model themselves after. You couldn’t look to the junior and senior class and say “I want to be like that person,” she explained. You had to figure out who you were, what you enjoyed, and what you stood for early on.

By the time they hit the turbulent 1960s, the class already had four years of thinking for themselves behind them.

They were natural changemakers and leaders.

“Waggener prepared us indirectly by the challenge of not having anyone above us, so we created that (leadership),” she told me. “We kind of grew into that rather than being influenced by others.”

'How many of us are left?'

Keeping tabs on all 329 graduates for six decades hasn’t been easy. Graef, who’s in charge of the reunion committee, says Marie VanHoose Sayre was the “team mom” of the Class of 1960 for years. She had an impressive list of classmates and contact information, and when she became ill, the committee lost all of that.

More: A 6-foot Easter Island statue, made out of wine corks? One man's COVID-19 pandemic project

Her obituary ran in November 2020, but her sickness pulled her from the committee well before that. When the time came to plan the 60th reunion a few years ago, they had to hunt down classmates by figuring out who was still connected with whom.

Since Sayre’s death, they’ve rebuilt an email chain and the postal list from scratch. They’ve confirmed that 99 have died, and the committee uses old military records, ancestry.com and even the social security death index to try and find lost classmates.

Graef often jokes that one of his committee members is so talented at tracking people down, he might as well be in the CIA.

I laughed when he told me that. As successful as this class has been, having an undercover CIA agent in the mix is not unthinkable.

He follows lead after lead and makes phone call after phone call until he can add lost classmates either to an active contact list or honor them in the 60th reunion's memorial book.

“How many of us are left” has become one of the most common questions the committee hears.

That number grows with each passing year.

Moving the reunion in 2020 was an obvious decision, as seemingly everything was postponed or canceled last year. They had more hope for gathering in 2021, but then COVID cases spiked again with the Delta variant and hospital beds depleted. The Class of 1960’s age alone puts them all in the high-risk category for a bad battle with COVID-19, but as the reunion committee conversed, it became apparent that a few members of that group had underlying health risks.

If they had concerns, surely there were others among the 81 people, who had paid to attend, that had concerns, too.

“Our immune systems don’t function the way that they did when we were 20,” said Thomas. “So as much as I want to see everyone again, I want to live beyond it too.”

But Graef enthusiastically told me to mark the date of the next try — Oct. 8, 2022.

They won’t have a band or assigned seating. The committee isn’t wasting time with speeches. They want the class to be able to mingle from table to table and share stories. By the time the Class of 1960 arrives at its 60th reunion, they’ll have waited 62 years for this moment.

You may like: How Trinity students provided an extra layer of COVID protection for Ascension classrooms

After all, this is a group that’s used to living life on a different timeline.

Holding on to that enthusiasm for two years is easy compared to being “seniors for four years.”

“Our feeling was we could bounce back,” Graef said, recalling the decision to postpone. “Listening to their enthusiasm and our own enthusiasm, and I think we felt ‘hey, we can do this, it’s not dead. We’ve got another play here.'”

Features columnist Maggie Menderski writes about what makes Louisville, Southern Indiana and Kentucky unique, wonderful, and occasionally, a little weird. If you've got something in your family, your town or even your closet that fits that description — she wants to hear from you. Say hello at mmenderski@courier-journal.com or 502-582-7137. Follow along on Instagram and Twitter @MaggieMenderski.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What do Nickelodeon, Seattle Mariners and Four Roses have in common? A Kentucky high school