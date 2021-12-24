Britney Spears shares on social media that she’s working on new music

On June 23, Britney Spears told a Los Angeles probate court how she really feels about the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for the past 13 years. In her own words, she’s “done” with the “abusive” arrangement that has granted her father and various attorneys full control over her finances, her career, and her person since 2008 — even as her albums, world tours, TV gigs, and performances keep these legal guardians on her payroll. The contradiction is not lost on Britney, who argued that it “makes no sense” for her to “make a living for so many people” who in turn decide how she gets to live.
