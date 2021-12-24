ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 million-year-old ‘fossil shark’ is named after LSU collection manager Suyin Ting

By Sanestina Hunter
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State University (LSU) Museum of Natural Science Vertebrate Paleontology Collections Manager Suyin Ting is honored by having a 40-million-year-old extinct shark fossil named after her.

South Carolina State Museum in Columbia curator David Cicmurri, and Jun Ebersole, director of collections at the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama have chosen to honor Ting for her contributions to vertebrae paleontology.

“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers for my work,” said Ting “This honor is nice, but more important is Cicimurri and Ebersole’s contribution to the LSU Vertebrate Paleontology collection. It is huge,” Ting said. “I would like to thank them for their hard work.”

Ting is also retiring from her duties as the LSU collections manager on the day of the shark fossil honor.

Ting’s research specializes in studying the early history of sharks and their array of species for which she has contributed in five books and 41 peer-reviewed journal articles, according to the release.

Ting joined LSU from China in 1980 and again in 1988 , while there she received her Ph.D. from LSU in 1995, the same year she also started working at the LSU Museum of Natural Science under her Ph.D. advisor, the late Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology Judith Schiebout.

To learn more about Ting and her work visit www.lsu.edu .

