Santa Tracker | Leaving the North Pole to fly around the world!

A local couple’s cherished holiday tradition that started 20 years ago has grown into an amazing operation all focused on helping families in need experience a magical Christmas. To see them in costume you wouldn’t know it but Matt and Alina Tate are in their early 40’s and yet they’ve been at this for two decades. For the first three years, the couple just focused on finding families that they could gift Christmas to out of their own pocket. They upped their game, however, when they decided to suit up as Santa and Mrs. Clause as a way to make money to help more families while also adding more holly jolly magic when delivering Christmas to the families in need. Dedicated to their craft, Matt’s Santa transformation each year is astounding, starting after Halloween when he bleaches his naturally dark hair and beard that he has been growing since he shaved it after Christmas the year before. Having put great care into the details, the Tate family’s presentation as the royal family of the North Pole is as close to perfect as possible. You see, Matt and Alina’s children have joined the family venture and help out as elves Cocoa and Noel. Over the years, the operation has grown to welcome ‘Angel Families’ that adopt families in need. Santa’s Angels met this week to organize and then distribute this year’s gifts and Christmas cheer with amazing results! The Tates adopted 10 families this year that they personally gifted Christmas to and the ‘Angel Families’ adopted another 35 families. This means that 45 local families who otherwise wouldn’t, will enjoy presents for each family member under the tree and a delicious Christmas meal come this Saturday. If you would like to get involved with Santa’s Angels, call Alina at 435-219-3757.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO