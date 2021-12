LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 6-year-old Louisville native is heading to Orlando for the 2022 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Malakai Roberts was blinded in a shooting last year. When officials from the University of Kentucky and the Citrus Bowl heard his story, they were so inspired by his resiliency and bravery that they picked him to be an honorary guest.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO