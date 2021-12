Do you remember Nelson Mandela passing away while incarcerated? Is it "Berenstain Bears" or "Berenstein Bears?" Does Mr. Monopoly have a monocle? These are a few examples of a concept known as "the Mandela effect," named after the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela (who, by the way, died a free man in 2013, not in prison in the '80s). Verywell Mind defines the Mandela effect as "a situation in which a large mass of people believes that an event occurred when it did not," as was the case when many people had a false memory of Mandela's death.

