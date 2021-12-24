ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico’s most popular resorts

By Kevin Sieff
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUERTO MORELOS, Mexico — The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It’s a common enough request across Mexico’s Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug...

Fox News

Cancun tourists escape cartel gunfire at all-inclusive resort

Tourists visiting Cancun were sent running for their lives after gunmen on jet skis opened fire on the beach, steps away from the Grand Ocean Palm resorts. The chief police of the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the incident occurred Tuesday when the suspects pulled up dressed as soldiers and began shooting in Cancun's hotel zone.
The Independent

Mexican drug cartel gunmen on jetskis open fire at Cancun resort

Tourists at a resort in Cancun, Mexico, fled for their lives after a five-man team of cartel gunmen dressed as soldiers began firing guns at the hotel's beach.According to Hernández Gutiérrez, the Quintana Roo chief of police, said the gunmen rode jetskis onto the beach and began shooting guns in the air, presumably to scare the tourists away.After driving away the resort-goers, the men ditched their jetskis, changed their clothes, and fled the area. The jetskis used by the gunmen have been recovered and seized. There were no apparent injuries from the show of force, which took place...
KENS 5

Gunfire broke out in Mexican beach resort of Cancun, witnesses say

Gunfire was reported on a beach in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Cancun Tuesday, sending tourists scrambling for cover, but authorities said nobody appeared to be injured. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the chief of police of the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said the attackers apparently pulled up to the beach...
NewsBreak
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
Miami Herald

An addictive war: How drug cartel bosses are playing the U.S. justice system

Nearly 13 years and 1,300 miles removed from the violent streets of Medellín, Carlos Mario Aguilar has rebuilt his life in South Florida. The alleged Colombian crime boss known by the alias “Rogelio” has escaped his blood-soaked past to enjoy life in a luxurious gated community and a job at a logistics company.
wiltonbulletin.com

Violence Persists at Tropical Resorts Because of Tourists Seeking Drugs

Plenty of tourists head to destinations within Mexico like Cancún and the Mexican Riviera each year. It’s not hard to see why — after all, warm temperatures, scenic beaches and great food are a hard combination to argue with. But in recent years, this influx of tourists has also had an unwelcome side effect — specifically, drug-related violence. You see, a small number of tourists staying at a given resort might decide that, hey, it might be nice to procure a little cocaine.
Dallas News

6 takeaways on migrant kidnappings along the Texas-Mexico border

The kidnapping of migrants is part of a growing pattern along the arid desert border, and some say U.S. policies are contributing to the danger. The takeaways:. -- In late September, 13 migrants, mostly from the Chihuahua City area and headed to Midland-Odessa and North Texas, were kidnapped in Chihuahua near the Texas border. Some believe they were killed during a turf war between drug cartels feuding over smuggling routes.
Marietta Daily Journal

Over and over again, migrants die while crossing Mexico. They rarely see justice

MEXICO CITY — A day after 55 migrants who were being smuggled through Mexico died in a tractor-trailer crash, officials here promised justice. “There will be no impunity,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, vowing that Mexico would take “immediate action” against the human traffickers who had packed nearly 200 migrants into a truck that careened into a bridge in the state of Chiapas on Thursday.
