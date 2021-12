Andrew Garfield just redeemed himself. For the longest time, Andrew Garfield has been treated as the weakest link among the actors who have played Spider-Man on the big screen but there's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave him his redemption arc after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to hit the mark several years back. Now, the entire Marvel fandom is clamoring for more of his version of Spidey and most of them believe that the actor deserves another shot to continue his journey as our friendly neighborhood web-slinger from another universe.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO