ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joan Didion, essayist and author, dies at 87

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 24 (UPI) — American essayist and author Joan Didion has died. The writer died Thursday morning at her Manhattan home following complications from Parkinson‘s disease, her publisher A.A. Knopf confirmed to the New York Post....

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Book Of Common Prayer#Manhattan#American#The New York Post#The New York Times#Vogue
The New Yorker

Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that her most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and her sincerest provocations taken with a large pinch of salt. Perhaps when your subject is human delusion you end up drawing that quality out of others, even as you seek to define and illuminate it. How else to explain the odd ways we invert her meanings? We tell ourselves stories in order to live. A sentence meant as an indictment has transformed into personal credo. The same goes for “magical thinking.” Magical thinking is a disorder of thought. It sees causality where there is none, confuses private emotion with general reality, imposes—as Didion has it, perfectly, in “The White Album”—“a narrative line upon disparate images.” But the extremity of mourning aside, it was not a condition from which she generally suffered. Didion’s watchword was watchword. She was exceptionally alert to the words or phrases we use to express our core aims or beliefs. Alert in the sense of suspicious. Radically upgrading Hemingway’s “bullshit detector,” she probed the public discourse, the better to determine how much truth was in it and how much delusion. She did that with her own sentences, too. Rereading her, you find her astringency relentless, undimmed by age. Maybe this is why it remains easier to look at pictures of Didion than to read her. The look is undoubtedly a vibe. But the reading is a dissection: of our fondest aims and beliefs, of all our watchwords. To put it another way, while everyone else drank the Kool-Aid, she stuck to Coca-Cola and cigarettes:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion death: American writer who chronicled social unrest dies aged 87

Acclaimed writer Joan Didion has died of Parkinson’s disease aged 87.The Sacramento-born author died on Thursday (23 December) at her home in Manhattan, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, confirmed to The New York Times. In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honours and are considered modern classics,” read the statement. Didion was an American novelist, memoirist and essayist who launched her career after winning an essay contest that was sponsored by Vogue magazine in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

David Muir pays heartfelt tribute following death of Joan Didion

David Muir left fans feeling emotional following his latest social media post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute following a heartbreaking loss. Upon learning of the tragic passing of writer and journalist Joan Didion, the Good Morning America star took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects. He uploaded...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion. Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking.” And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama,...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Joan Didion’s Hidden Goal—and Mine

For more than a quarter of a century, every year since I began teaching narrative nonfiction journalism at Stanford University, I’ve written this acronym on the board or put it on the screen, always by the third week of class:. WWDD. “What would Didion do?” I tell students. They’ve...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy