Spartanburg County, SC

Here's what to do with used Christmas trees in Spartanburg County

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Spartanburg County is once again accepting used Christmas trees at recycling collection centers through the end of January.

The trees must be free of all tinsel, ornaments and lights, according to recycling coordinator Jes Sdao.

Beyond January, trees may be brought to the Wellford Landfill for disposal.

Sdao said the trees will be ground into mulch, which will be available to all county residents at no charge at the Wellford recycling center.

Artificial trees – also free of tinsel, ornaments and lights – may be recycled with scrap metal at collection centers that accept metal (Cowpens, Hobbysville, Enoree Stone Station and Wellford).

"We can also accept Christmas lights for recycling with scrap metal," Sdao said.

Where to recycle: Recycling collection centers in Spartanburg County

"We also encourage recycling cooking oil, fats and greases at all collection centers. Properly disposing of them by recycling or disposing it helps protect water quality."

Meanwhile, the county landfill and recycling centers will be closed several days during the holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Made into mulch: Here's what happens to unsold Christmas trees

"Please remember that when our collection centers are closed, you cannot drop off trash," said county spokeswoman Scottie Kay Blackwell. "Doing so is against the law and you can be prosecuted for your actions."

Sdao asked that residents be patient if the recycling collection centers and landfill are busier than normal.

"We continue to do our best to provide customer service to our residents and customers and we appreciate your patience as we head into a busy holiday season," she said.

Regular hours

Aside from the holiday closings, all centers will be open during regular hours:

► Recycling collection centers: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

► Wellford Landfill, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Here's what to do with used Christmas trees in Spartanburg County

