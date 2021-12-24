Baby Francesca died on Christmas Eve. Here’s what her parents learned about life, loss and hope.

Our culture goes into festive overdrive every December. Elaborate store fronts, cheerful street scenes, incessant TV ads all trumpet the same message. Be happy.

But many families will have to make room for a decidedly uninvited house guest at the holidays: grief.

Everyone’s loss is wholly unique to them. As is their journey through boundless pain.

This is the story of Andrew Kaczynski , 32, his wife Rachel Ensign, 33, and their cherubic 9-month-old daughter Francesca , who died last Christmas Eve after a fierce battle with pediatric brain cancer.

The couple shared a mix of raw, frustrated and hopeful emotions with USA TODAY for two reasons: to spotlight the cancer research fundraising efforts they've undertaken in their daughter's memory , and to give others a window into how it is possible to suffer the unimaginable and live on with joy.

Journalists Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign smile alongside their daughter, Francesca, who died from a rare brain tumor when she was 9 months old on Christmas Eve 2020. Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

“It’s been a pretty terrible year, I’ll be honest,” says Kaczynski, a reporter with CNN’s investigative unit, KFile. “Fundraising has given me purpose, but emotionally, losing a child to cancer, you feel so empty and painful. It’s like this void you want to forget.”

If there is anything that has kept him emotionally afloat, it has been his wife. "She completely understands the way I feel, because she’s the only other person who lost Francesca,” he says. “And that’s important, because some days I feel just as empty now as the day she died.”

Ensign, a banking reporter for The Wall Street Journal, says conversations the couple have had with other parents who’ve lost children yield a wide range of stories and outcomes.

“Everyone’s experience is so different,” she says. “Some say the first year is the worst, others say the second. Some say you learn to live with the void, others say it never gets better. Some get divorced, but others, like us, get even closer as a result.”

Francesca, the daughter of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign, fell ill, vomiting uncontrollably. Then came the gutting diagnosis: She had brain cancer. Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

They learned in fall of 2020 that Francesca’s illness was serious, not six months into their first child's young life. “It was like, ‘Welcome to the worst club in the world,’ ” Kaczynski says.

Not long after a beautiful family walk through Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, Francesca started vomiting uncontrollably. The diagnosis was an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor. ATRT is the most common form of brain cancer in infants, but because of its overall rarity, the drugs available to help Francesca were both few and toxic.

Six surgeries, then an infection

Francesca’s journey was hellish, and even full recovery promised the possibility of side effects that include seizures, cognitive problems and difficulty walking.

Over the course of her three months in the hospital, Francesca underwent six surgeries, five on her brain and one to put a feeding tube in her stomach. One led to a meningitis diagnosis, which required another emergency brain surgery. Her chemotherapy sessions induced pain, sores and vomiting. They also wiped out her immune system, which made her susceptible to bacterial infections.

After her third chemo session, Francesca caught a fungal infection that sent her into septic shock. She spent the last month of her life sedated and on a ventilator. Her parents could only hold her hand and whisper encouragement.

"My hero. My daughter. The strongest person I knew. My guiding light who changed my life," Andrew Kaczynski wrote this week on his @TeamsBeanFund Twitter account about his daughter, Francesca, who died of a brain tumor last Christmas Eve. "I’m living everyday day for you and I’ll try not to let you down." Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

Many parents might want to battle on their child's behalf in private. But Andrew felt compelled to share his daughter’s fight, both the good days and bad, on social media. He posted updates and photos and videos throughout her final months, including a simple statement along with a smiling photo of their “Beans” on Christmas Day 2020, announcing her death.

“There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her,” he wrote on Twitter. “We’re so grateful to have known her love.”

Sharing and fighting to give other babies with ATRT a chance to live was his way of coping.

“For me, all this fundraising keeps Francesca’s legacy alive,” says Kaczynski, whose efforts – which recently included running the Boston Marathon – have to date raised $1.6 million to start the Infant Brain Tumor Program at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , whose doctors treated Francesca.

“Francesca won’t get to grow up, but she gets to live on through this," he says. "Her death is always going to be the lens through which I view life. I’ll never be the same.”

Kaczynski says that not with despair, but almost with a small measure of pride. His determination to see that other babies get a better shot at survival has rescued him from pessimism and paralysis.

“I do feel I’m now a kinder person, because now I realize you never know what someone else may be going through, and Francesca gave me that gift,” he says. “I used to be afraid of dying …”

Kaczynski’s voice suddenly trails off as he works to regain his composure.

“Francesca died, so now I can die,” he continues. “Wherever she went, that’s where I get to go. It’s such a peaceful thing to think about. When it’s my time to die, I know I’ll think, ‘I get to go be with Francesca now.’ So I don’t stress things anymore.”

Grief is expressed differently by all

Ensign is quietly awed by her husband’s transformation. While she is as committed to the cause, he is the more public face of the couple, recently giving the keynote speech in Washington at September’s CureFest , a gathering of parents who are lobbying lawmakers and drug companies to make childhood cancers a bigger priority.

Andrew Kaczynski holds his daughter, Francesca. He's made it his mission to raise money for pediatric cancer research in his daughter's name. Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

“For both of us, doing stuff has been helpful in dealing with the grief,” she says. “But there isn’t one path for everyone. Some people get super-involved in the cancer world, and others say I lived there, and I don’t want to go back there.”

The way the outside world interacts with those grappling with loss can make things difficult, they say.

“One of the weirdest parts of this year was dealing with how this changes the way you are in society,” says Ensign. “When people realize your child died, few know what to say. It’s not like other losses.”

One thing not to say, they both agree, is “Everything happens for a reason.”

“That’s not a good one,” says Kaczynski. “There is no ‘why’ of Francesca’s death. None.”

Another is asking those who are grieving how they are, then having no real response beyond that question.

“It means a lot when people check in during your darkest days,” says Kaczynski. “But when someone then answers your question, engage. I’ve had people just stare at me and say nothing. That doesn’t help.”

Sometimes, adds Ensign, you need to be proactive about avoiding situations that make you uncomfortable.

Rachel Ensign smiles wide as she holds daughter Francesca, who died from a rare brain tumor. Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

Not long after Francesca’s death, she sought out a new hairdresser. “I was looking for a new hairstyle, but I also just didn’t want to talk about how my child died with the person who cuts my hair," she says. "I don’t want to deal with that.”

Ensign notes that one comment that doesn’t sit well, even from those who care deeply, is “I can’t imagine.”

“It simply implies that what happened to you is so horrible that I don’t even want to think about it,” she says. “People tend to want to fix things for you, to make things better, but it only makes it worse. If you don’t know what to say, just say ‘I’m thinking of you.’ It means the world.”

Adds Kaczynski: “Just listen to the person, too. Be there to hold their story."

Says Ensign: “Don’t try to make it better. Let it be what it is.”

Finding joy amid the ruins of tragedy

Kaczynski says the couple has “experienced joy and can find things funny” after Francesca’s death. But it is different. “We can’t feel that innocent happy, that feeling we felt in the first months of Francesca’s life, when everything seemed perfect.”

There was, however, one moment in October when Kaczynski suddenly was overwhelmed with a feeling of peace, something he had not felt since Francesca was diagnosed with her tumor a year earlier.

He had just finished his fundraising Boston Marathon run. He was spent. And he started to weep – as he does now when recalling the feeling that washed over him.

“I felt like I had done right by her. I felt like, if I never fundraised again, this feeling was her way of saying to me, ‘Dad, you’ve done so much for me, you’ve done me right,' ” Kaczynski cries softly.

Rachel Ensign (left) and Andrew Kaczynski smile for the camera next to their daughter, Francesca, who died on Christmas Eve 2020. The parents have been public about their grief on social media, and have channeled those emotions into raising money for pediatric cancer research. Courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Ensign

That moment in Boston was a breakthrough, an instant when pure grief was replaced by something easier to grasp. Perhaps just a simple sadness, as well as a gratefulness for what had been.

“When Francesca was in the hospital, I couldn’t even look at a photo of her from before her illness, because I would just cry, mourning the life we had lost,” he says.

“But now? Now I can look back on her whole life in such a different way,” he says. “I can think of those great six months we got with her, the joy we had. Even though that’s a world we will never be in again, I can now look at that, and smile."

