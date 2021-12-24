ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Wait, why are we all wearing ugly Christmas sweaters? How the holiday tradition got started

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

They come out of hibernation from closets at the beginning of every holiday season.

Some were purchased for the humor and are riddled with bright clashing colors and holiday messages. Others are family heirlooms or thrift-store treasures, bringing with them itchy wool and the scent of mothballs.

Whatever they look like, holiday sweaters have become a staple of the winter months for use at themed parties, as caroling apparel or even as casual fits. The sweaters carry a "uniting factor," Gail DeMeyere, a textile artist, fashion historian and author of "The Sweater: A History," told USA TODAY.

"It is accessible, and it is a time where people can just let go of all the things that divide us right now. What could be better than that? Something we can all agree on and have fun with," she said.

So, what's the history behind these always-festive, often-tacky tops?

Holiday sweaters have Nordic origins rooted in practical wear, according to Benjamin Wild, a fashion historian and senior lecturer in contextual studies at the Manchester Fashion Institute in the United Kingdom. Designed to keep wearers warm in cold months, winter sweaters were made with a utilitarian purpose, but had an added bonus: wool is easily worked and styled, allowing for opportunities for creativity, he said.

What's your state's favorite Christmas cookie? Google shares unique holiday searches

"I think there's something that is very wholesome and humble as well about using this natural material that humans have sort of dressed in throughout centuries," Wild told USA TODAY. "And as a result, it's something that can be deeply expressive."

Early holiday motifs in knitwear, such as stars or snowflakes, evolved over centuries in Europe and expanded into larger popularity during the 1900s, DeMeyere said. The first sweater using these patterns hasn't been traced back, but the winter emblems have had a lengthy lifetime, she said.

"Some of what we're using today started well before the Middle Ages," DeMeyere said. "It's this long chain of events and you can't pinpoint any one thing that created what we have now, but it certainly doesn't seem to be going away."

By the 1950s, Christmas-themed sweaters, known as "Jingle Bell sweaters," began to make an appearance in the United States and Europe, and were never intended to be ugly — rather, they were seen as creative and joyful shirts to celebrate and appreciate the post-war period in a time of growing commercialization, DeMeyere said.

There are also family and gift-giving elements to the original sweaters, which were often hand-knitted without patterns to work from, DeMeyere said.

"At this point in time you're given the license to be corny and nostalgic, and reflect back on your history or your family's history and unite with an ugly Christmas sweater," she added.

DeMeyere also said the apparel's popularity grew further in the following decades, such as the 1960s when singer Andy Williams wore the sweaters during his variety show Christmas specials and in the 1970s amid the revival of home knitting.

CANCELED: A look at the New Year's Eve, holiday events being affected by COVID-19 and omicron

Early popularity took hold with the legitimacy provided by depictions in popular culture alongside the rise of countercultural fashion in the 1980s, according to Wild.

"As a challenge or repudiation of the kind of mass saturation of all of these brands that are coming into contemporary fashions during the 1980s, what better way, I suppose, for challenging that then by having a return to something that's a little bit more authentic like knitwear?" Wild said.

The holiday sweater dipped in relevance during the 1990s, but both DeMeyere and Wild say it surged in popularly at the turn of the millennium with the emergence of "Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties."

The parties spiked a demand for vintage sweaters with Christmas images and patterns, often with the goal of finding the most outrageous item to bring to an event.

Brian Miller bought the UglyChristmasSweaterParty.com domain in 2006 and listed some sweaters he and his friends discovered at a nearby thrift store — a move he said started as a "joke."

The joke quickly exploded into a "legitimate," full-time business, he said.

Miller and his business partners at the time, Adam Paulson and Kevin Wool, wrote a book on holiday sweaters, "The Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book: The Definitive Guide to Getting Your Ugly On," featuring a history of ugly sweater parties and pages of their favorite sweaters through the years.

The sweater industry recently has turned away from vintage tops to newer, manufactured items, Miller said. Vintage sweaters are inefficient due to their unique sizing, weight and quality, he said. Plus, acquiring those sweaters is tougher when demand is high, he added.

Miller said his website used to carry more than 20,000 unique items. These days, the store has less than 500.

Miller said his company saw a boom in the creation of sports team-related sweaters, which are the websites No. 2 bestseller.

Other stores, meanwhile, have jumped on pop culture trends or political jokes year-to-year.

The pandemic and other of-the-moment challenges had an impact on sales in 2020, according to Miller. Sales for UglyChristmasSweaterParty.com this year from Halloween to mid-December are up 256% compared to 2020, according to Miller, with COVID-19 concerns and smaller gatherings significantly impacting 2020 sales.

Christmas trees, sweaters, gifts in shipping mess: How supply chain issues will affect holiday shopping

The sustained popularity of the sweater is rooted in its lightheartedness, Miller said. Wild agreed, but added there's something deeper that has kept the sweaters from fading over the years.

It's about more than just laughter, he said.

"It is so frequently presented as being exceptional, but I think it, in some ways, is the exception that proves the rule, the rule being that we all derive comfort and meaning and a sense of place through what we wear," Wild said.

He added: "The Christmas jumper, through its ridiculousness, through its garishness and ugliness, demonstrates that just, actually, so beautifully."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wait, why are we all wearing ugly Christmas sweaters? How the holiday tradition got started

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

12 offensive Christmas sweaters that we’re too scared to wear to grandma’s house

The Christmas season is well underway, and so is the age-old tradition of wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Ugly Christmas sweaters originally became popular in the 1950s, as a result of sitcoms from the era. But it wasn’t until the 1980s that they gained notoriety. From that point on, ugly sweaters started making waves at Christmas parties, mostly in the form of DIY projects.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

How to Wear These Revolve Holiday Pieces All Winter Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Figuring out our holiday outfits is most of the most exciting parts of the season. But what about when the new year rolls around and it’s time to (reluctantly) move on? Sadly, we can’t really wear ugly Christmas sweaters and elf hats into January, February and beyond. That’s why we like to also find pieces that can work for both holiday gatherings and the rest of winter too!
APPAREL
MassLive.com

Ugliest ‘ugly sweaters’ to buy for adults: Where to order them in time for Christmas

Things are about to get ugly. Some of the most fun and festive parties are those that require ugly sweaters — gaudy, over-the-top designs that exude holiday spirit. There are many online retailers that sell these sweaters. Here are some of the best (or worst?) ugly sweaters to buy for the holiday season. Put in your orders by Wednesday, Dec. 15, to have them delivered for Christmas, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas Tree#Christmas Cookie#Christmas Jumper#Nordic
wgnsradio.com

Ascension St. Thomas' NICU Version of "Ugly Christmas Sweater"

An adorable "Ugly Christmas Sweaters" display brought Christmas cheer to babies in the NICU at Ascension St. Thomas. To make this even more special, the unique sweaters were hand-crafted by the NICU nurses. They really are "heroes"!. This is another reason to realize that this truly is "the most wonderful...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Google
Us Weekly

We Plan on Wearing This Amazing Sweater Set During Cold Winter Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A lot of the lounge sets we buy are great for chilly days, but what about those seriously cold nights when we need to wear a heavier-duty material? Basic knits aren’t going to cut it when we really need all of the warmth we can get, which is why we’re beyond ready to buy this set from TAOVK to help us survive the winter!
APPAREL
wnns.com

Hand of Fate Brewing to Host Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

Hand of Fate Brewing is getting Ugly again this year! Get out those sweaters, shake out your moth balls, raid grandmas closet, fire up your glue guns, do what it takes to get Your UGLY ON!!! They will be judging various categories through out the night. Music Guest Stuart Smith will be performing from 7-9 pm.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

'Fox & Friends' celebrates Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
FESTIVAL
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
Roanoke Daily Herald

What’s Percolating? Old and new Christmas traditions

One of the most wonderful aspects of Christmas and other holidays is tradition. Some traditions are widely accepted and adopted, such as putting up a Christmas tree. While other traditions are particular to a particular country, faith and family, such as favorite recipes that are enjoyed each year and handed down generation to generation. I love traditions, but I am also a person who really enjoys trying new things. My Christmas celebrations this year are a beautiful combination of things that are new to me (but may be traditional elsewhere) and my old traditions that are comfortable and familiar.
RECIPES
Fredericksburg Standard

The Why of Christmas

Shoppe's museum-like home a testament to his favorite holiday. Correction and clarification: This story appeared in the Dec. 15 edition of the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post with Jerry Shoppe's name spelled incorrectly in a cutline. It has been corrected in this edition. Jerry Shoppe has been many things in life —...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy