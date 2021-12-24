ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

As the child of an incarcerated parent, I was forgotten by the reform movement

By Ebony Underwood
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Growing up, I loved everything about this time of the year – spending time with my family, listening to holiday music, opening up gifts with my siblings and playing with my cousins. But when my dad was arrested in December 1988, the holiday season came to represent pain, uncertainty and devastation. Two years after his arrest, he was sentenced to life without parole.

He was released just this year .

More than 33 years have gone by. That’s 33 missed Thanksgivings, Christmas Eves, Christmases, holiday dinners and countless special moments – memories we will never experience together. In many ways, I represent the untold and often overlooked survivor of incarceration. As the child of an incarcerated parent, I was forgotten by the criminal justice system and the reform movement alike.

More: First Christmas with my mother in 20 years | I spent 10 Christmases behind bars

We are suffering. Children with incarcerated parents are at increased risk for depression, anxiety, toxic stress and post traumatic stress disorder due to the shame of being separated from a parent and the lack of support. Even the help we do receive carries a stigma, which is traumatizing.

Though I have suffered, I survived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGcEG_0dVDsCKa00
Ebony Underwood We Got Us Now

This holiday season will be the first I share with my dad after more than three decades of separation. I prayed for this for years, envisioning what Christmas mornings with my dad, my siblings and his grandchildren would be like. I treasure every moment that my dad is home and am immensely grateful for him to be free. But the pain resonates. I think of what we have missed and how it has changed me.

COLUMN: On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

Missing my father over the holiday

For more than three decades, I silently suffered with anger, bitterness and depression. In Christmases past, I couldn’t get out of bed, I ignored my family, I felt abandoned and ashamed. The holiday season served – and in many ways, continues to serve – as a reminder of the traumatic experience of losing my father to incarceration, instead of a time of joy.

I was not and am not alone in my pain. About 10 million children have experienced parental incarceration at some point in their lives. The issue is so widespread that if having an incarcerated parent was considered a chronic health condition, it would be the second most prevalent chronic condition for children under the age of 18 in the United States after asthma.

Parental incarceration can have long lasting impacts on children, compounded by the financial strain and household instability associated with losing a parent. These issues disproportionately impact children of color and those living in poverty.

As my awareness and understanding of this issue grew, my motivation to create change grew as well. In 2017, I founded WE GOT US NOW , a national nonprofit with the express goal of advocating for children and young adults of incarcerated parents. We all carry a responsibility to reimagine the future by investing in the reunification of families. We must advocate for policies that change the inhumane conditions of American family separation due to unjust mass incarceration laws.

EMMETT TILL'S COUSIN: Accuser in case is still alive and must be brought to justice

To every child: You are not alone

The holiday season should be a time of joy and togetherness. For millions of children and their families, it is a reminder of what they’ve lost.

For all incarcerated parents, please know that your voice, your letters, your love is what your child needs most during the holiday season and for as long as you are incarcerated.

For every daughter and son dealing with the incarceration of a parent this holiday season I have a message for you: You are seen. You are not alone.

Everyone who knows a child with an incarcerated parent should offer support. Listen to their fears and worries. They will certainly have many.

For all policymakers and criminal justice reform advocates throughout the country, consider how your actions can help repair the lives of millions of children and families impacted by mass incarceration.

And for the rest of us, keep people in mind who have incarcerated loved ones and empty seats at the table this holiday season. Many of them are children, and they need your love and support now more than ever.

Ebony Underwood is the founder/CEO of WE GOT US NOW , a national nonprofit advocacy organization built by, led by and for children and young adults impacted by parental incarceration. In 2021, her father, Bill Underwood, received a compassionate release from federal prison after 33 years.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As the child of an incarcerated parent, I was forgotten by the reform movement

Comments / 105

Barb Wooster
1d ago

Let’s be clear. You weren’t failed by “the system” or the “reform movement”. You were failed by your father, who was convicted of a crime so heinous that he was sentenced to life in prison. I am sorry for your pain, but please lay the blame where it belongs: on your father.

Reply(5)
56
dolli hammond
1d ago

Life without parole is usually for 1st degree murder. Wonder how his VICTIMS FAMILY is dealing with their loss. I'm sure they'd love to see their loved ones after 33 years.This man CREATED MANY VICTIMS including his family.

Reply(7)
42
Kevin Miller
1d ago

Your father should have been a law abiding citizen then he wouldn’t have been in jail so it’s his fault for not being a good citizen

Reply(1)
35
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Kids of incarcerated parents need holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kids will get a Christmas wish filled thanks to the Adopt-A-Family program that helps children of incarcerated parents. About 50 children have gifts so far, but there are 40 who still need to be adopted, said Tim Richardson, who founded the project run by the Urban Minority Alcohol Drug Abuse Outreach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Parents Magazine

6 Strategies Real Parents Use to Manage the Cost of Child Care

The cost of child care can be difficult to manage for many families. According to the Center for American Progress, child care expenses in the United States average around $16,000 per year. Despite the strain that such a big financial obligation can put on the average family's budget, it's an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reform Movement#Depression#Poverty#Thanksgivings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Washington Times-Herald

Parents Talk Back:WAYS TO FIX THE CHILD CARE CONUNDRUM

There’s a gem of a childcare center in downtown St. Louis with a dedicated staff, a bright and welcoming building and space available to serve even more children. Instead, like centers around the country, they have a waitlist due to a shortage of qualified teachers. And of the teachers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
accesswdun.com

LISTEN: Andrew McDiarmid of the Discovery Institute on parental involvement in their child's education

Andrew McDiarmid, Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute, talks about the pushback some parents receive when they try to become more involved in what their children are learning at school. McDiarmid offers parents tips on how to navigate the opinion put out by some critics that "parents who aren't qualified to teach should keep their noses out of school curricula."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy