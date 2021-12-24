ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VHS Memoirs Volume 22:WWF Super Astros

By Jim LaMotta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 nears its conclusion, a rather bland year for the entire world for the second year in a row and with a rather bleak outlook for 2022 as the Ocromin is ready to run wild like a Hogan comeback, I find myself less than enthusiastic about the future. Professional wrestling...

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. “Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”
How Shawn Michaels Feels About Adam Cole and Others Leaving WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’
Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.
LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
Wade Barrett Shares Who Has Caught His Attention In WWE NXT 2.0

Wade Barrett spoke with Corey Graves on the WWE After The Bell podcast. During it, the WWE NXT commentator shared who on the NXT 2.0 has caught his attention. He named Bron Breakker, who has been pushed as a top star. “I think you just need to go back a...
Possible WWE Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman In 2022

The December 24th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown opened with a Paul Heyman interview. Heyman, who was fired as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns on December 17th, teased the idea that his career was over. The belief is that Heyman will continue to be involved in the Reigns vs....
(SPOILER Included) Video Of Hook And Cody Rhodes After AEW Rampage Tapings

Video has surfaced of what happened after last night’s AEW Rampage taping from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The rest of this article contains spoilers for Saturday’s Christmas Night edition of Rampage on TNT. As noted, the Rampage main event saw Cody Rhodes become a three-time AEW...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/24)

Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is a taped episode, filmed last week from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. We will still have coverage of tonight’s show, and you can join us for a live recap...
The Favorites To Win At The WWE Day 1 PPV Event Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Day 1 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Booker T Discusses Reports Of WWE, FOX and USA Being Interested In MJF

MJF’s contract with AEW is up in 2024. It was reported that WWE is very interested in him. On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about this. “He’s the smartest guy out there, bar none, as far as the situation goes, as far as the internet goes, and making people buy into MJF. Not anything else. It isn’t about how high he can fly or anything like that. It’s not about how well of a grappler he is or anything like that. It’s about MJF. That right there is something that’s uncanny for today’s wrestling and the way the young guys go out there and do it. He easily could have been trending, let’s say that, for saying WWE sucks and all the guys suck along with it. He could have easily been trending for that. Some of these guys actually think about their bank account. Some of these guys actually think about how much money I can actually make in this business? How can I parlay the art of doing nothing into a big stack of cash? How can I do that? Some guys are actually thinking, and he’s literally one of the best to actually just make the statement right there, that puts your boss on notice because I work for you. This is the thing right here. When I worked for WCW all of those years, everytime my contract came up, I don’t know how they got the message to me, but they got a message to me saying, ‘Hey bro, if you’re not happy over there, we would love to talk to you.’ Everytime. I never said anything about it. I never talked to anybody about it, but it felt good to know that these guys are talking about wanting to bring me in, and I know they’re going to pay me to bring me in. That’s the position that he’s in right now. It’s a very, very, unique position, and I applaud him for it 100%.”
Maryse & The Miz To Renew Vows On RAW

WWE has announced that The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows during Monday’s RAW. The following was announced- “The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us. Fresh off getting the better of Edge on his own talk show last week, The Miz and Maryse are in a celebratory mood. They plan to celebrate their love in front of the WWE Universe as they get set to renew their wedding vows this Monday on Raw. There is no telling what can happen when a wedding takes place in a WWE ring, but one thing is guaranteed: It will be awesome. Don’t miss their vow renewal on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”
Natalya Reacts To Breaking Record For The Most Wins of Any Female Star In WWE History

The Most WWE wins in a career (female) is 641 and was achieved by Natalya (Canada) in Greensboro, South Carolina, USA, on 26 November 2021. Natalie Neidhart is a Canadian-American professional wrestler. She performs for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.), in the SmackDown, under the ring name Natalya. Natalya is...
How CM Punk Reportedly Reacted Behind The Scenes To MJF’s Promos About Him

During his audio podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller discussed the CM Punk and MJF promo exchanges on AEW television:. “It seems like Punk has been totally cool with everything. Like showing no signs that MJF went too far. And that MJF and Punk seem to get along well behind the scenes when people see them together planning their segments. So it doesn’t seem like there’s any tension at all.”
Tony Khan Comments On An AEW Star That He Didn’t Understand At First

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Orange Cassidy:. “The thing I really love about Orange Cassidy is how great of a wrestler he is when he really wants to try. It’s what really made me fall in love with Orange Cassidy. I didn’t understand it at first either and I’ll be the first to admit that.”
Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
