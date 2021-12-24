ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Convenience stores offering last-minute gifts

By John Matarese
fox4now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvenience stores are ready to help those who need a last-minute Christmas gift. Mack Patel, who manages Ameristop Food Mart, says lottery tickets are among the top sellers ahead of Christmas. "There are lots of Christmas-themed tickets," Patel said. "There is a $10 group, there is even a $20...

www.fox4now.com

Community Policy