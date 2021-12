Mister Fantastic rumored for Multiverse of Madness Illuminati? According to Marvel Insider MTTTSH another member of the Illuminati has been added for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s rumored Strange will go up again a Multiversal Illuminati, that may even include another version of himself. Other rumored members include Professor X, and Mordo. In the comic book version there was Strange, Professor X, Reed Richards, Namor, and also Black Panther at some point. However really the comics won’t do as much good here as Marvel Studios can decide on anyone they want for that team. Will there also be an MCU Illuminati further down the line, or will this movie be the only time we see this team?

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO