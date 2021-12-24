ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

'A Visit from St. Nicholas'

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we do every year on Christmas Eve, we offer you this gift to share with the ones you love: Clement C. Moore’s classic poem about Santa. ‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;. The stockings...

triblive.com

NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
panolian.com

Come sing a Christmas song with me

Do you love Christmas songs ? Do you hate Christmas songs? Either way, this musing is just for you. I truly hope no one has a BLUE CHRISTMAS and I also pray we don’t have a WHITE CHRISTMAS either. BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE and IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A...
MUSIC
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Cupid#St Nick#Vixen
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Wishing for a true Christmas miracle

Most people would agree that the worst thing about Christmas is that it only comes around once a year. Of course, there are also those couple of pounds added to our waistlines while sitting around the holiday dinner table, and the bills to be paid once the last present is unwrapped. Those rank high on the “worst list” as well, but they’re only a small part of what makes Christmas the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
FESTIVAL
New Prague Times

Christmas Pageant a reminder of the season

With shy smiles, a few giggles and some nervous energy by the younger participants, more than 30 children presented the Christmas story at St. John’s Catholic Church of Union Hill the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19. The church’s annual Children’s Christmas Pageant was a reminder of what the season is about, a baby born in a simple manger, who was honored by angels, shepherds and kings. Originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pageant was postponed due to warnings of high winds. The Sunday pageant had older children holding hands of younger ones to help them in their parts. Ted and Paige Nytes organized the pageant with Ted Nytes helping Nathan Lemke, as King Herod, with his lines during the performance.
FESTIVAL
Society
Religion
Christmas
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Jesus, St. Nicholas and You

Some complain that Christmas has become too commercialized and too secularized. Far too many people observe the holy day of the Christ mass without any acknowledgment of Christ at all. A store clerk remarked to me: “I don’t know what all the Christmas fuss is all about. It’s just another day.” This guy had no idea of what Christmas is really about. The truth is “no Jesus, no Christmas.” The guy had no faith. He might have shared the same perspective as the fictional character Scrooge. If he had it his way, it would be another day to work and make more money. Or it’s about parties and presents and TV specials without reverence for meditation on the main focus of Christmas, namely, God taking on flesh and blood to save us. It seems like Santa Claus gets more attention than Jesus.
RELIGION
sbts.edu

10 Things You Should Know about St. Nicholas

This article is part of the 10 Things You Should Know series. 1. There is very little historical evidence related to the life of St. Nicholas. Although Nicholas is one of the most popular saints in the history of the church, there is next to no historically verifiable evidence regarding his life! Celebration of his life goes back to at least the sixth century, when the Byzantine Emperor Justinian (483–565) dedicated a church to him and St. Priscus in Constantinople.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Merry Christmas!

Children of all ages woke up this morning and ran over to see if Santa tasted the cookies they left for him on Christmas Eve. They also couldn’t wait to open the presents the jolly old man with the white beard left for them under the tree. Regardless of...
FESTIVAL
Villages Daily Sun

Decorate cookies for Christmas

For Joanne Lima, Christmastime means cookies. Lima, of the Village of McClure, taught herself how to ice sugar cookies with royal icing for a professional look. Each Christmas she hosts a cookie decorating party for her neighbors. Lima started the tradition three years ago when she first moved in, and on Dec. 14 she invited a couple dozen neighbors to her home to teach them how to decorate cookies. Everyone decorated seven cookies with fun shapes like a flamingo in a Santa hat, a melted snowman and Santa Claus wearing board shorts. Lima, third from left, and her friends Iris Martinez, of the Village of Linden, Susie Bowles, of the Village of McClure, and Nancy Gipe, of the Village of McClure, prepared dozens of bags of icing, several containers of sprinkles and around 200 sugar cookies for the party.
LIFESTYLE
Renna Media

Santa Visits St. Theresa School to Celebrate the Holidays

Sunday, December 5th marked the day that St. Theresa School kicked off the holiday spirit by hosting its first annual Pictures with Santa. The event was well attended by approximately 110 children and family members. The laughter of surprise rang down the halls when the children saw Santa, and volunteer elves and other festive helpers gave out bags of holiday candy. Along with meeting Santa, the families of STS spread joy to the local community by donating over 400 food items to the St. Theresa Church Food Pantry. Approximately 50 extra bags of holiday candy were donated to Bernice’s Place, a loving shelter in Elizabeth, NJ for children in need.
ELIZABETH, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year. For some, their traditions can’t be passed on. Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year. Christmas Eve traditions are no different. A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time....
PITTSBURGH, PA

