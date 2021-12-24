Who was Tyndall Air Force Base named after?

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE — Many call it the "Sound of Freedom."

For most residents, the roar of military jets over Bay County skies is a reminder that Tyndall Air Force Base is a vital part of the community and the nation's defense system.

In 1941, the War Department approved Tyndall Field as a military base. It was the day before Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II.

Plans to establish a base near Panama City began in 1940 with a committee looking at land around the area before deciding the East Peninsula was the perfect spot for a year-round aerial gunnery school. Having water on three sides was a key factor in the decision, according to historical accounts.

The site chosen called for the government taking more than 25,000 acres of property on the 18-mile long peninsula, including the communities known as Cromanton, San Blas, Redfish Point, Auburn and Farmdale.

The new air field needed a name and officials chose an "ace" from World War I for its namesake. Newly elected Florida Rep. Bob Sikes of Crestview made the proposal to the War Department to name the field in honor of Florida native Lt. Frank B. Tyndall.

Francis Benjamin McCausland Tyndall, always shortened to "Frank," was born in 1894. He grew up in Sewall's Point, a small town about 100 miles from Miami.

Tyndall left Florida for college, attending Valparaiso University in Indiana and studying architecture. Upon graduation in 1916, he joined the National Guard and served patrolling the Mexico border. As the United States entered World War I, he joined the Army to become a combat pilot.

In 1918, Lt. Tyndall shot down a Fokker aircraft in German airspace that was attacking an American observation balloon. A month later, he chased another German Fokker far into enemy airspace, downed it and made it back to earn the Silver Star.

During World War I, Lt. Tyndall was credited with downing four enemy aircraft and evidence shows another two kills. He became a test pilot following the war.

Lt. Tyndall was on a test flight in 1922 in an MB-3A near Seattle that lost an entire wing. He bailed out and made a safe landing, becoming only the second military pilot to parachute out of an aircraft.

Five years later, Lt. Tyndall flew the experimental Keystone X-1B Super Cyclops, a five-ton bomber designed for a five-man crew, six machine guns and 2,700 pounds of ordnance. By 1929, Tyndall had completed training to become an instructor pilot and served training military pilots across the country.

The final flight for Lt. Tyndall took place on July 15, 1930. In dense fog, he took off in his Curtis P-1F Hawk from Langley Field in Virginia, headed to Texas. The plane crashed in North Carolina and Tyndall was killed. He was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The base was renamed Tyndall Air Force Base on Jan. 13, 1948, after the Air Force became a separate branch of the military.

Tyndall AFB now is the home of the 325th Fighter Wing. The Bay Economic Development Alliance lists Tyndall as the county's second leading employer at 3,888 jobs.

Information for this article was provided by the Bay County Library, Local History Room and News Herald archives.