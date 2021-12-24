Chill out last-minute Panama City Christmas shoppers. Here are 5 ideas for quick presents

PANAMA CITY — Christmas time snuck up quickly and there is only one day left to pick out the perfect gift before it’s time to unwrap the presents.

If you’re having trouble deciding on what to get, here’s a list of last-minute Christmas gift ideas that anyone would love.

DIY gift basket

There’s nothing better than a gift that comes from the heart. Making a handmade gift basket might be the perfect gift for someone and more affordable than you think. Inside the basket, be sure to purchase some favorites of the person you’re shopping for this Christmas. That might include favorite snacks, candy, soda, items of their favorite color, or even something small that reminds you of them. The good thing about a DIY gift basket is that most items can be purchased at your local dollar store, making the gift inexpensive with a sentimental meaning.

Shopping in stores

It's too late in the game to order any gift online and have it delivered before Christmas, which leads to the next best option: shopping in stores. Diving into the holiday crowds might not be something you’d want to do to find a gift, but it's doable. Most stores remain open until Christmas Eve to ensure everyone has enough time to get those last-minute gifts. Although shelves might be almost empty, it still leaves the option to select the perfect gift without waiting for it to be delivered.

Calendar

One of the better things about Christmas is that it falls one week before the New Year, which makes a calendar a great last-minute gift. A calendar is a gift that most people might not think they need but comes in handy more often than you think. They are affordable, universally appealing and useful for the next 12 months. Just think about it, how many times a day someone might consult a calendar.

Gift Card

Even though gifting someone with a gift card often can take away the thought put into the present, it still could make the perfect gift. For example, it would be ideal to buy someone a gift card to their favorite store or place to eat because you know they would appreciate it. And if you don’t know where they like to shop or eat, get a generic gift card that could be used anywhere. A Visa or American Express gift card easily could get the job done and if you want to put a little more thought into it, get a gift card to a gas station to pay for their next tank of gas.

Money

Nothing beats a gift of cash to let someone buy whatever they want as their gift. However, this is a last-minute gift idea that’s not typically recommended but might be useful if you’ve run out of time. Money can go a long way, depending on the amount, so make sure whoever is receiving the money is worth every penny.