Lexington, NC

Lexington gets lit: Winners of Light up the Block and Uptown holiday decoration contests announced

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago
This holiday season, many residents and business owners got into the spirit by entering decoration contest held over the

Both Uptown Lexington and the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department have announced the winners of each of its annual holiday decoration contests.

Light Up the Block

Lexington Parks and Recreation Department announced the winners of its “Light Up the Block” Neighborhood Christmas decorating contest on Monday.

“The votes have been tallied,” said Andrew Lance, manager at Lexington Parks and Recreation Department. “Congratulations to all of our winners. Thank you to each of the participants, to all of you who voted, as well as our judging panel. Each of the homes deserve to be seen in person, we hope you can take a trip to experience their real beauty.”

Winners will receive a yard sign for their individual and neighborhood categories.

  • Best Decorated & Community Choice: 208 Tannin Way
  • Best Block: West Second Avenue
  • Community Choice Runner up: 100 Tyler Drive
  • Best Theme: 106 Tannin Way
  • Best Animated: 208 Foy Ave.
  • Best Traditional: 401 West Second Ave.
  • Most Beautiful: 402 West Second Ave.
  • Most Original: 403 West Second Ave.
  • Most Unique: 409 West Second Ave.
  • Best Organization: 1320 Thomason St.

Uptown Lexington Christmas Decoration Contest

  • 1st place: Café 35 (with the Davidson County Master Gardeners)
  • 2nd Place: The Brewer’s Kettle (with Cancer Services of Davidson County)
  • 3rd Place: Perfect Blend Coffee Co. & Café
  • 4th Place: The Candy Factory
  • 5th Place: Lasting Impressions

First place winner received $1,500; Second place received $1,250; third place got $100 fourth place won $750 and fifth place received $500. The contest was sponsored by Lexington Utilities.

