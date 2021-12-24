Lexington gets lit: Winners of Light up the Block and Uptown holiday decoration contests announced

This holiday season, many residents and business owners got into the spirit by entering decoration contest held over the

Both Uptown Lexington and the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department have announced the winners of each of its annual holiday decoration contests.

Light Up the Block

Lexington Parks and Recreation Department announced the winners of its “Light Up the Block” Neighborhood Christmas decorating contest on Monday.

“The votes have been tallied,” said Andrew Lance, manager at Lexington Parks and Recreation Department. “Congratulations to all of our winners. Thank you to each of the participants, to all of you who voted, as well as our judging panel. Each of the homes deserve to be seen in person, we hope you can take a trip to experience their real beauty.”

Winners will receive a yard sign for their individual and neighborhood categories.

Best Decorated & Community Choice: 208 Tannin Way

Best Block: West Second Avenue

Community Choice Runner up: 100 Tyler Drive

Best Theme: 106 Tannin Way

Best Animated: 208 Foy Ave.

Best Traditional: 401 West Second Ave.

Most Beautiful: 402 West Second Ave.

Most Original: 403 West Second Ave.

Most Unique: 409 West Second Ave.

Best Organization: 1320 Thomason St.

Uptown Lexington Christmas Decoration Contest

1st place: Café 35 (with the Davidson County Master Gardeners)

2nd Place: The Brewer’s Kettle (with Cancer Services of Davidson County)

3rd Place: Perfect Blend Coffee Co. & Café

4th Place: The Candy Factory

5th Place: Lasting Impressions

First place winner received $1,500; Second place received $1,250; third place got $100 fourth place won $750 and fifth place received $500. The contest was sponsored by Lexington Utilities.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.