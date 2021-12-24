ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Singing Mary's song as we celebrate Christmas and Advent | John Stroman

By John Stroman
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIdbJ_0dVDobm700

On this Sunday let us focus on Mary, the mother of Jesus, who is almost invisible. She appears during Advent and Christmas, by Epiphany she begins to disappear. Much of being a Protestant historically has been the reluctance to accept Roman Catholic devotion of Mary beyond Scripture.

Unfortunately, this has caused Protestants to lose sight of Mary’s significant role in the New Testament.

Tour of Lights:Christmas spirit twinkles in Tallahassee neighborhoods

Holiday closings:City of Tallahassee, Leon County announce closures, service changes for Christmas, New Year's weeks

However, as Beverly Roberts Gaventa, at Princeton Seminary points out, if we Protestants are going to talk about Mary then we must begin in a Protestant-like way.

That is to say, we begin with Scripture. Within the Scriptures Mary is an important person in her own right.

I confess that Mary has not been part of my early Methodist experience, but she is first and foremost the mother of Jesus. Whether or not your personal faith includes the mother of God, she deserves recognition in the biblical narrative of deliverance, hope and salvation as well as in our piety.

'Born of the Virgin Mary'

By focusing on Mary’s life within the biblical text we get a fresh approach to the Scriptures. She knows life as we know life having moments of great joy and discovery, as well those moments of doubt, disappointment and pain.

It had to be so or there would never have been an incarnation when, the Word became flesh and lived among us . . .full of grace and truth. (John 1:14). The incarnation was Mary’s greatest achievement. It forms the heart of the biblical narrative of deliverance and hope. We affirm this every time we repeat the Apostle’s Creed, “born of the virgin Mary.” Kathleen Norris writes, Mary’s presence in our world is a constant reminder that in the incarnation the omnipotent God chose to take on human vulnerability.

When Mary sings her aria of freedom in Luke 1:46-55, it is no sweet lullaby in the anticipation of the birth of her son, but a song of deliverance and hope for the homeless, the hungry, the refugee, the abused and misused, the powerless and despairing.

These words are for a better future in this wide, wounded world by declaring, “God has brought down the powerful from their thrones and lifted up the lowly” (Luke 1:52). Little did Mary know that she was about to birth a revolution.

Standing between Old and New Testament

Through her song in the opening pages of the New Testament, Mary wraps herself in the mantle of Miriam, when she sang at the Red Sea, Sing to the Lord, he has triumphed gloriously, for horse and rider he has thrown into the sea (Ex. 15:20-22). She is shrouded in Hannah’s prayer when she prayed in 1 Samuel 2:1, The bows of the mighty are broken, but the feeble gird on strength. She seems to reflect the heart of God’s command to Pharoah in Egypt, let my people go!

As Mary stands between the Old and the New Testament and delivers her canticle and lifts the curtain to a new chapter of God’s activity. Her song has come to be known as the Magnificat (so named for the opening word in the Latin translation). E. Stanley Jones declared the Magnificat to be the Magna Charta of the Christian Church.

Here we discover Mary to be an extraordinary reader of Scripture, lyrically weaving together the Hebrew scriptures into a new song of hope and freedom that has become one of the most frequently sung oracles in church history, being set to music by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Song for every hurting son, daughter

Mary Ann McKibben declares, it is a battle cry, bold and defiant. Mary sings for the weak and lowly, the poor and hungry. Every hurting son is now her son, every hurting daughter is her daughter. Before they were simply among her, now they dwell within her.

It is as though Mary picks up the baton of deliverance and hope and passes into the world of the New Testament.

These are the opening words expressed by Jesus when he delivered his inaugural sermon in his hometown in Nazareth in Luke 4:18, The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor . . . and to let the oppressed go free. This theme is captured in the ninth century hymn traditionally sung on the first Sunday of Advent, O come, O come, Emmanuel, and ransom captive Israel.

After a time of fear and doubt following the angel’s annunciation, Mary declared in Luke 1:38, Here I am, servant of the Lord, let it be with me according to your word. The most important response to God’s call in all of the New Testament. From now on all generations will call her blessed and the world will never be the same.

Through Mary, God has taken the initiative to reveal himself, in a manner that God has never previously been revealed.

Important role of Mary in Advent

Let us not overlook the important role Mary plays in the unfolding drama of the Bible.

The biblical account of Advent has its roots in the Old Testament beginning in Genesis 12:3b, when God said to Abraham, and in you all the families of the earth will be blessed, and the promise is fulfilled when Mary gives birth to Jesus.

Mary’s Song shows how the story of Jesus picks up where the scriptural stories leave off. From Genesis to Bethlehem it is all one story. Pope Francis is right when he said, There is a bit of Judaism in all of us.

Mary had those moments when she did not understand, especially when she asked, in those early moments of the angel’s visitation at the annunciation in Luke 1, How can this be, since I am a virgin?

Yet she pondered all of these things in her heart, meaning she keep them close to her being until the truth was revealed.

Within the scriptures Mary’s words were brief, but in these few biblical fragments there is a magnificent story of deliverance and hope to be told. Mary is the only biblical figure who knew Jesus first, foremost, and most intimately.

At the beginning of the annunciation by the angel Mary appeared bewildered, confused, possibly frightened. Then she makes that most remarkable statement, let it be with me according to your word (Luke 1:38). Mary said YES. Now Jesus, the Son of God, the Messiah, Emmanuel will be born in Bethlehem full of grace and truth.

John Stroman, Th.D., is a retired United Methodist Minister, living in Tallahassee.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Society
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Virgin Mary
Person
Jesus
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Pope Francis
churchofjesuschrist.org

Read 15 Christmas Quotes From Modern Prophets and Apostles

TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Simeon, who was “just and devout,” was promised by the Holy Ghost that “he should not see death, before he had seen the Lord’s Christ.” Directed to the temple by the Spirit, Simeon saw the infant Jesus and took him in his arms and blessed God. “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word:
RELIGION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Salvation in Jesus is greatest Christmas gift

One year is quickly winding down, and again that most wonderful time of the year is upon us. I believe that all of us delight in the various displays of lights. These appear to be more numerous and larger every year. Light conjures within us joy, hope and excitement. It’s...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advent#Roman Catholic#Protestants#Princeton Seminary#Methodist
WGN TV

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central...
RELIGION
Capital Journal

Singing Advent "Come ..."

Learning from Fr. Saunders, we know that each of the O Antiphons tell of Jesus. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Roman Church has been singing the “O” (Come) Antiphons since at least the eighth century. They are the antiphons that accompany the Magnificat canticle of Evening Prayer from December 17-23. They are a theology that uses ancient biblical imagery drawn from the messianic hopes of the Old Testament to proclaim the coming Christ as the fulfillment not only of Old Testament hopes, but present ones as well. Their repeated use of the imperative “Come!” embodies the longing of all for the Divine Messiah.
RELIGION
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Finding praise in ‘Mary’s Song’

Can you believe Christmas is just about a week away? There have been lots of parties, Christmas cards, decorating, goodies to eat, and gift exchanges all getting ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It won’t be long now until we wake up on Christmas morning to even more fun and excitement. But do you know what I think I enjoy the most about this time of year? It’s the music. There’s just something special about all the Christmas songs that we hear on the radio, sing at church, or see on television. I know many of you don’t know me personally, but if you did, this fact probably wouldn’t surprise you much. I was the organist at our church for 42 years, played the piano, and sang for all my life really. There aren’t many songs that are as special as songs like “Silent Night, Away in a Manger, Joy to the World, or The First Noel.” Singing or listening to such songs as these is just one more way we can express our love for Jesus.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Sing the Song in Your Heart

About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.—Acts 16:25 (NIV) The Apostle Paul sang in prison despite being tormented and broken-hearted. He knew that joy has more to do with what is in our hearts than our outer circumstances. No matter where you are, or what challenges you face, your relationship with Jesus can bring you joy.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Religion
Bandera Bulletin

Glad Tidings We Sing

Vineyard of God Christian school students sing week on the courtyard of the Bandera County Courthouse. As the night drew closer and the sun went down, attendees enjoyed the Christmas lights decorating the courthouse and lawn. Courtesy Photo ...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in packed St Peter’s Basilica

A large congregation was in attendance amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in Covid-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
SOCIETY
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

380
Followers
589
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy