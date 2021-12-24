Mission trip with a reggae beat lights up Christmas in Jamaica | Tompkins

I recently went on my first mission trip since the coronavirus pandemic to Montego Bay and Portland Jamaica with HIS International Prayer Outreach. It felt so good to be back out on the field spreading hope, love, and care packages.

I met wonderful people who are doing remarkable things to help others and make this world a better place. I will share about a few of the people beginning with Pastor Cornell and Margret Dawkins.

Cornell and Margret own Chateau Margarita Hotel and Spas. They also own Island Spice Grill Restaurant where I ate some of the best food that I’ve ever eaten in my life and that is saying a lot because my mother and aunt really knew their way around the kitchen.

On the first morning of our trip I was served plantains as a part of my breakfast. As I ate the plantain I experienced and explosion of fresh sweetness. It was as though there was a party going on in my mouth as I savored each bite.

Margret is the main chef and when she came over to ask how we were enjoying our breakfast I mentioned how much I relished the plantains. She broke out with a big smile and told us that she grows them on the property.

Margret went on to tell us how she enjoyed planting and serving the fresh fruits and vegetables that grows on their property. She stated that although she grew up in Jamaica she moved to New York and lived there for a while, but she felt that Jamaica was calling her home.

She missed the beauty of the land and freshness of the food, so she moved back. That’s when she and her husband acquired the land and begin building.

While planning an outreach into Flankers, which is a very impoverished area, we went to the market with Margret to acquire things to give to the women and children. Neither Flankers nor the market we went to are areas where tourist normally go.

The market was busy as we went from place to place like bumblebees pollinating flowers. While there I heard reggae Christmas songs playing in some of the stores. They were Christmas songs that I knew but with a different beat.

As I listened to the songs and got caught up in the rhythm of the music it dawned on me that Christmas was less than a week away. Christmas in Jamaica, “Ya mon!”

To hear my interview with Margret Dawkins please listen to Think Hope Podcast, “Christmas in Jamaica,” premiere on Christmas day, and any time after, at blogtalkradio.com/thinkhope, Apple Podcast, and Amazon Radio.

Rosalind Y. Tompkins received a doctorate of humanities degree from the Five Fold Ministry Theological University in 2012. Find out more at www.Rosalindytompkins.com.

