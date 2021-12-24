ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, MI

Newberry Area Tourism Association announces new executive director

By Contributed
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago

NEWBERRY — Recently, the Newberry Area Tourism Association Board of Directors unanimously voted to officially hire Andrew Rasch as their new executive director as of Jan. 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSxZd_0dVDoQ1000

Rasch comes to the organization with many years of experience in hotel management and tourism marketing. He has served on the board of directors for Visit Escanaba since 2015 and has served as vice president since 2019. He has worked in hospitality in general since 2007. Rasch had approached the board with several proposals to improve the organization's effectiveness. This led to his participation in an October meeting, eventually hiring him as the executive director.

“While Luce County has one of the most recognizable attractions in Michigan with

Tahquamenon Falls, there is so much more we have to offer visitors to our area,” said Rasch in a press release. “I intend to develop both the marketing infrastructure and the messaging needed to increase tourism, provide the best possible experience for our guests, and bring more people and businesses to Luce County.”

In addition to the hiring, the board unanimously passed the annual budget, approved the submission of the annual marketing report to the Michigan Economic Development Council, and approved contracting with Holt-Bosse, a marketing firm out of St. Joseph.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Newberry, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
County
Luce County, MI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Board Of Directors
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Sault News

The Sault News

59
Followers
129
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy