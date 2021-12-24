ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Encouraging Word: When the shine tarnishes

By Tom Cash, senior minister at the First Church of Christ
The Sault News
 2 days ago
I have always been a sucker for Christmas. Some of my earliest memories deal with the wonder and awe I felt when the Christmas tree we cut just days before was brought into the house and decorated.

I couldn’t wait to see my Dad’s vintage Lionel electric trains dutifully chugging beneath the tree, past a depression-era cardboard village, surrounded by antique ceramic farm animals, fences, and tiny flocked evergreen trees.

I anticipated watching Christmas movies and holiday TV specials that could only be viewed between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As soon as they arrived in the mail, I checked out the Penny’s, Montgomery Ward’s, and of course, the Sears Christmas catalogs from cover to cover.

I will never forget being so excited about one Christmas morning when I woke up before sunrise and tiptoed into to the living room to examine the presents. I must have been a little too loud. Dad came in, gave me a swat on the behind, and sent me back to bed. I found out later that Mom and Dad finally got to bed just 20 minutes beforehand.

I fondly recall coming home from school to the wonderful aroma of freshly baked Christmas cookies. Mom would only let us have a few. The rest were being saved for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

I remember practicing for school Christmas programs and plays back when we could sing about and portray the birth of Jesus.

As I approached adolescence, Dad bought a Magnavox stereo console. The first records to be played on it were from the local Goodyear Tire Store: “Great Songs of Christmas.” I still have those albums.

I remember the church youth group caroling to the seniors and shut-ins from the church. By the time I was beginning to really get cold, we would finish and go to one of the members’ homes for hot chocolate, cookies, and games.

And as a teen, I cherished going to a nearby church for a midnight Christmas Eve service. Since we would not be far from my grandmother’s house, we phoned her beforehand to say that we would bring over our share of the family Christmas presents to be exchanged with cousins on Christmas afternoon. She waited for us and greeted us while we placed the gifts under her small tree. Returning to the car, carols were on the radio and snow quietly began to fall. And just as quietly, I worshiped.

Why have I always deeply connected to Christmas? A 2015 study in Denmark concluded that the part of the brain responding to Christmas cheer is also the part responding to spirituality. That would explain many things in my life. I accepted Christ when I was nine. I first considered studying for the ministry when I was 11. I was ordained to the ministry at 22. And I have been preaching ever since.

But as I get older, the shine and sparkle of Christmas seems to tarnish a bit. Our kids and grandkids are hundreds and thousands of miles away. We have not been with them for the last 12 Christmases.

For many Americans, Christmas — and faith itself — have become less important. A recent Pew Research Center poll says that the number of American adults claiming to be Christian is noticeably declining. People are replacing wonder and awe with cynicism and anger. Or with nothing at all.

In these days of hatred, anger, bitterness, and uncertainty, living without faith means living without hope. And living without hope means living without love. We cannot do that! We MUST not do that! Lord, this Christmas and always, remove our tarnish. Brighten us up. May we always shine — for you!

The Sault News

